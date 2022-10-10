7 Extravagant Halloween Finds Worth the Money

Pottery Barn Teen

Halloween décor comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, and there’s more out there than just the standard pumpkin and witch. If you want to upgrade your style this year, retailers stand ready with stores and websites filled with extravagant and elaborate — and expensive — items, both decorative and practical, for your home’s interior or exterior.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

See Why: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Items range from cute to creepy, made to elicit either smiles or shrieks. Read on for some extravagances that might suit your needs this year for Halloween decorating or housewares.

Wizarding World Nagini Mirror

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, Pottery Barn Teen has a full line of merchandise inspired by the series — the products range from fetching to frightening. In the latter category falls the Wizarding World Nagini Mirror ($399) — a mirror with two cast aluminum snakes wrapped around the frame. It’s an ideal Halloween accessory, but true fans might want to leave it hanging all year. To go all out, add the slithery and scary Nagini candelabra ($129) and wall hook ($199).

Chinoiserie Pumpkin

Who says orange and black must dominate your Halloween décor? Ballard Designs, which has stores scattered across the country, sells handmade terra cotta pumpkins — choose a tall or low one — hand-painted with blue and white blooms and vines. With hand-painting, no two pumpkins are alike.

If your tastes trend toward the elegant and classic, the Chinoiserie pumpkin will complement your interior design year after year. The regular price is $99, and reviewers don’t have buyer’s remorse, giving the pumpkins 4.9 out of five stars.

Take Our Poll: Have You Ever Lost Wealth Due To a Natural Disaster?

6-Foot Black Moon-Shape Tree

If you can’t wait until Christmas to put a tree in your living room, why not decorate a Halloween tree? The Halloween Black Moon-Shape Tree at Home Depot ($339) is an artificial evergreen tree, shaped like a crescent moon, with black branches illuminated by a combination of 400 purple and orange LED lights designed for energy efficiency.

Story continues

Operate the eight functions of the lights — flashing, fading, always on and such — with the included remote control. It comes with an ornament: a sheer white sack to hold a hollow-eyed skull with flashing lights in the eye sockets. That alone gets 10 stars for creepiness.

Enameled Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte

This one isn’t creepy — just classy. If you’re throwing a Halloween-themed dinner party, you can take your pot roast, soup or stew straight from your kitchen to the dining room in this 3½-quart enameled cocotte in the shape of a pumpkin. It’s a quality piece crafted to last for years, made from cast iron that will retain the heat of your dish. The lid, shaped like the top of a pumpkin, is topped with a solid brass “stem.”

It’s available at Williams Sonoma in white ($199.95) or orange ($229.95). Use it throughout the fall harvest season, not just at Halloween.

15-Foot Phantom

Want to scare off the trick-or-treaters? The 15-foot animatronic phantom — $399 at The Home Depot — could do just that as part of your outdoor décor. Wearing a tattered gray robe that blows in the wind, the phantom’s bright LED lights change colors as they illuminate the monster’s creepy face and huge hands. The giant ghoul is designed to withstand even harsh weather as it towers over your outdoor display.

7-Foot Skeleton

Your phantom might need a friend, and the 7-foot lighted animatronic skeleton at Lowe’s — dressed to the nines — might be it. He’s a little wimpier than the phantom, needing to stay indoors or under a covered porch, but he is dressed in a tuxedo and lifts his top hat off his head to bid hello to guests. His jaw moves when he speaks one of his recorded messages, too. Reviewers like the skeleton, giving him 4.3 stars out of five.

The regular price of this Lowe’s-exclusive item is $259, but the store has it on sale for 40% off through Oct. 15.

Wreath

If you opt against devilish décor outside, choose instead an elegant wreath for your front door to welcome guests. A Williams Sonoma bestseller is the Fall Pumpkin Wreath, crafted for the retailer on a family-owned farm in Northern California. It conjures up thoughts of harvest fields and woodlands and is arranged by hand and filled with faux pumpkins and berries set on a ring of safflower, preserved leaves, dried sweet annie, tansy and fresh salal. Keep it out of the elements for its longest life.

It comes in two sizes: 22 inches ($109.95) and 30 inches ($234.95).

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Extravagant Halloween Finds Worth the Money