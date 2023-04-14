7 families who lost loved ones in synagogue shooting say they support death penalty in case

Seven of the nine families who lost loved ones in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting sent a letter to the United States Attorney General saying they support the death penalty in the case against Robert Bowers.

Bowers is set to go on trial later this month for the killings of 11 members of three congregations at the Tree of Life during worship services five years ago.

Two sisters whose brothers were killed in the shooting issued a video statement this afternoon providing that information about the letter to the Attorney General and offering their support for the death penalty.

“This massacre was not just a mass murder of innocent citizens during the service in a house of worship. It was an antisemitic hate crime. The death penalty must apply to vindicate justice and to offer some measure of deterrence from horrific hate crimes happening again and again,” said Diane Rosenthal.

Diane and her sister Michele said they didn’t plan on speaking out before the trial, but said they wanted to set the record straight. They said what has been reported about opposition to the death penalty in this case. They said the people who made those comments were not speaking for their family or the other six families who lost loved ones.

You can read the full letter below:

Families Letter to AG Merrick Garland 7.2.21 by WPXI on Scribd

