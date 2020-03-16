7 family members fatally shot in Moncure. Chatham County, SBI are investigating.

Seven people are dead after a shooting incident initially reported as a murder-suicide off Moncure Flatwood Road in Moncure, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lt. Sara Pack reported Monday that the seven people, all from the same family, were found shot at multiple homes.

The victims, including the suspected shooter, were Jeanie Ray, 67; Helen Mason, 93; Ellis Mansfield, 73; Lisa Mansfield, 54; John Paul Sanderford, 41; Nicole Sanderford, 39; and Larry Ray, 66.

Chatham County investigators began working with the state Bureau of Investigation after responding to the “shots fired” call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Pack said. They worked through Sunday night to gather more details at the scene, she said.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, Pack said.

The motive for the shooting isn’t known at this time, she said. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said in the news release. “To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable. There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel as a community in the wake of this terrible event.”

Pack said the area where the shooting occurred is described as “a quiet, close-knit community where violence is out of the norm, making the news even more disturbing.”

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging survivors to seek emotional support, including from the NC Victim Assistance Network, Triangle Survivors of Suicide, or the Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit.

Roberson said he wants the survivors to know they are not alone.

“In Chatham County, when one of us hurts, we all hurt, and we pull together,” he explains. “We can’t undo what has happened, but we can surround this family and each other with love and support as we decide where to go from here.”

Pack said the Sheriff’s Office also will be providing information about how the community can help.

The story will be updated as more information is available.