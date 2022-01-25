7 Fastest Ways To Make Money From Home

iStock.com

The internet has become thoroughly embedded in our lives, making much of the world accessible to us from the comfort of our homes and working remotely no longer an unusual practice. Add the seemingly endless pandemic into the mix, and remote jobs aren’t only feasible, they’re generally safer than working onsite. It’s no surprise that the majority of U.S. employees would prefer to work from home either.

Additionally, there are the millions of Americans whose main job (remote or not) isn’t providing them with enough money to prosper, so making secondary income is crucial. Rather than adding another commute to their day, folks keen on making extra bank can rest assured they don’t have to leave their house. There are a number of quick, easy ways to make money from home. Just make sure your Wi-Fi connection is strong!

Partake in Research Studies

“One great way to make money from home is by partaking in research studies,” said Chloe Choe, owner of personal finance and side hustle blog Off Hour Hustle. “Research studies are conducted by marketing agencies that are searching for opinions of people with a certain demographic or set of interests. You can make up to $150 per hour with research studies depending on what kind of study you sign up for.”

To get started with participating in research studies, Choe recommends filling screener surveys on platforms such as Respondent.io and Fieldwork. “Research study topics vary from finance to gaming to grocery shopping, so fill out the ones that you think you’d be a good candidate for,” she said. “If you qualify, the marketing agency will give you a call to schedule you for your study. You can expect to make anywhere from $100 to $800 per month with research studies if you are active about filling out surveys.”

Freelance

Are you an expert in graphic design, content curation or social media marketing? No matter what your skill is, you can likely take it to the next level with freelancing.

“To get started, think of 3-5 skills that you have in-depth knowledge of and head over to freelancing sites like Fiverr and Upwork and create your profile,” said Violette de Ayala, founder and CEO of FemCity. “Once you have created your profile, you can start to reach out to opportunities featured on the sites and pitch your work. In addition, you can mention your new freelancing business on LinkedIn with certain hashtags that will feature your post to those perhaps searching for that offering or service. Freelancers can earn anywhere from $25-$350+ an hour.”

Teach English Online

“English teachers are in high demand all around the world, and the requirements to get started make it very easy,” said finance professional Andrew Lokenauth. “The only requirements are basically English fluency, and a computer/ tablet or smartphone. Most opportunities are with elementary school students in China, and there are many companies which facilitate all the scheduling, lessons and payments.”

Lokenauth added that Boxfish pays $10 for a 25-minute class with one to four students, Cambly pays 17 cents per minute, and QKids and Landi both pay at least $16 an hour.

Become a Virtual Assistant

“It is possible to get a client within a month and start making money fast [as a virtual assistant],” said Nicole Miller, owner of Finance + Freedom. “Come up with a list of things you are able to offer to clients such as email management, data entry, social media management or other services, and then start marketing them to potential clients.”

Miller added, “You can either reach out to small businesses yourself, or make a profile on Fiverr or Upwork. Making $300 per month is easy with just one client. Many virtual assistants make upwards of $5,000 per month or more.”

Sell Stuff on eBay

“As someone who has personally tried out many different work-from-home opportunities, I feel the best way for most people to make money from home is by buying items and reselling them on eBay,” said Matthew Robbs, the founder of Smart Saving Advice. “This model is available to everyone simply because there are different places to find items to resell in every single city whether large or small.”

Robbs recommends scouting out good items to sell at yard sales, thrift stores, as well as on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. “You can easily look up what an item recently sold for to know how much you should pay for it so your risk is low,” he said. “You can make hundreds or thousands of extra dollars a month reselling on eBay depending on how much time and effort you put into going and finding the products and then listing them.”

Participate in Paid Focus Groups

“One little known way to make money from home is by participating in paid focus groups,” said Saranya Ramanathan, personal finance and career blogger at One Fine Wallet. “Almost anyone can participate in these focus groups and expect to be paid $100+ an hour for your feedback. Some popular online focus groups are User Interviews and Respondent.io.”

Focus groups are free to join and typically have minimal eligibility criteria, making it suitable for almost anyone to join. “Once you sign up and get access to your dashboard, you are free to select and choose what studies you wish to participate in,” Ramanathan said. “Payments are usually processed within a week of completing a study and it’s usually paid via PayPal.”

Teach on Skillshare

“There are thousands of teachers [on Skillshare] who are making money right from their homes by either pursuing teaching as a side hustle or as a full-time gig,” said Alicia Hamilton-Morales, VP of content at Skillshare. “Teachers earn money on Skillshare through monthly royalty payments and referral bonuses. Royalty payments are based on the number of minutes watched every month.”

Hamilton-Morales noted that while earnings will vary, “Skillshare’s top 100 teachers earn an average of $2,000 per month.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Fastest Ways To Make Money From Home