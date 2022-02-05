7 Fastest Ways To Save $20K, According to Experts

Cynthia Measom
·5 min read
Oleg Elkov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oleg Elkov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to saving $20,000, it’s unlikely that one financial move is going to help you achieve that goal in a short amount of time. For instance, you could finally work up the courage to ask your boss for that raise you deserve, but even if your raise equaled an extra $500 each month it would take you more than three years to get to $20K.

See: 16 Effective Tips and Tricks To Help You Save Money in 2022
Find: Where and When To Shop To Save Money on Clothes

In other words, you’re going to have to do various things to reach your goal faster, and the quicker you want to reach that savings balance, the more things you’ll need to do.

Here are some of the fastest ways you can save $20K, according to personal finance experts.

Start With Your Goal

Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP(r) and founder of Live, Learn, Plan, said to ask yourself why you want to save $20K. “If it is for a specific goal (such as a down payment on a house or a car), make sure you both literally and figuratively have a picture of that goal,” he said. “You need to keep that goal at the forefront. It sounds corny, but hang photos of it in your house, make it your phone wallpaper and know what you are working toward.”

Zigmont also advised setting a SMART goal, which stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Related and Timed. “If you decide you are going to get to your goal in the next 10 months, then break it down by month and week (e.g., saving $20k in 10 months is $2,000 per month or $500 per week),” he said.

Read More: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

Create a Budget and See What You Can Save

“As with any savings goal, the best way to save $20,000 is to create a monthly budget based on existing income and expenses,” said David Frederick, the director of client success and advice at First Bank. Frederick said once you’ve created your budget, you should determine how much surplus you have available to save.

Learn: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Open a Savings Account and Set Up Automatic Contributions

“Have the savings contribution drafted electronically into your savings account before you can spend it,” said Gene McManus, CPA, CFP(r), partner at AP Wealth Management. McManus said that even though it may seem like painful deprivation at first, it will get easier as you get used to not having those funds to spend.

GOBankingRates’ Top Picks: Best Savings Accounts of 2022

Find Ways To Cut Back

If you’re not able to save enough from your budget to get to your $20K savings goal in the timeframe you’ve set, you’ll need to find ways to cut back on discretionary expenses in your budget. Look at areas of your budget where you spend the most on things you really don’t need.

Steve Sexton, CEO of Sexton Advisory Group, recommends cutting back on dining out. “This doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant from time to time — it means doing some meal planning ahead of time or committing to bringing a packed lunch to work every day,” said Sexton. He gave an example of a client who was spending $1,200 a month on dining out for every weekday meal and dinner on the weekends. By cutting back to dining out only twice a week, the client was able to save almost $900 a month or $10,800 a year.

Cut Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

Sell Your Unwanted Stuff

“Do you have some things you need to get rid of?” asked Kasey Ring, owner of Upward Personal Finance. “Are there items in your home you haven’t used in over 180 days? Do you have luxury items you are willing to part with to reach your goal? Sites like eBay, thredUP, or Facebook Marketplace are easy to set up.”

For example, if you have 20 designer items that you’re willing to part with (and that people are eager to buy), and you can sell them for a minimum of $50 each, that’s $1,000 you can put toward your savings goal.

Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer

Evaluate Your Insurance

“Review current policies to make sure you are getting discounts for safe driving records, home security systems and joint policies,” said debt and consumer finance expert Tanya Peterson, vice president of brand with Freedom Financial Network. “Take a look at your car insurance deductible. Depending on your car’s age and value, it may be time to raise the deductible. Visit online sites to compare rates on home and auto insurance. If you find better pricing, talk with your current insurer and ask if they can match the price.

You could save a couple of hundred dollars per month by doing this, which would add up to $2,400 extra per year you could put in savings.

Find Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Generate Additional Income

“For larger goals, sometimes the reality is that you just have to bring in more money,” said Peterson. “Aside from taking on a part-time retail job (which can pay very well), depending on your skills, you could consider a number of options. There’s tutoring, teaching a language and teaching (or assisting) in a learning pod or school. You also could look into teaching ESL online; some programs require certification, but this could be time to do it.”

She continued, “If you are computer-savvy, offer to help with website maintenance and updates, virus removal or cleaning up a hard drive. More people working at home mean these skills are in greater demand, and many can be done remotely. Pet-setting, dog-walking and yard care (or snow removal) are all in demand.”

Generating an extra $1,000 per month after you set aside what you need for taxes could help you reach half of your $20,000 goal in less than a year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Fastest Ways To Save $20K, According to Experts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland weather

    Cleveland weather from News 5

  • Erdogan Covid-Positive Days After Ukraine Visit: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said any conflict would hurt China’s international interests. NATO’s chief rejected a demand made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the military alliance halt any expansion eastward, reasserting that European states have the right to choose their own paths. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value

  • 12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

    Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...

  • Arizona State women's basketball hoping to capitalize on momentum against No. 19 Oregon

    Arizona State is looking to build off its confidence from Friday's 67-57 win against Oregon State as the team faces Oregon for the second time this week.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher opens up about when he was homeless

    Chris Boucher opened up about his past in the debut episode of Hustle Play.

  • Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have In Your Checking Account

    Checking accounts are the bedrock of personal finance in the United States. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,300 adults from all over the country, more than 95% of America...

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Pr

  • 5 Smartest Things To Do With Your Spare Change

    You've been collecting spare change for quite some time now, and your piggy bank is about to bust. The time has come to empty it, but first you want to decide how to put your savings to good use....

  • Suze Orman Says You Should Rent Instead of Buy in These 4 Situations

    In fact, personal finance expert Suze Orman has laid out four specific situations when she believes it makes sense to rent instead of buy. Although Orman doesn't specifically mention it, there's also a risk you could end up walking away with less than you paid for the home if you're in the house for a short time and property values don't rise enough to cover your fees. You're also more likely to end up having to pay capital gains taxes if you own your home for less than two years, and would have to pay these taxes at a much higher rate if you owned the house for under a year -- although Orman doesn't specifically address this issue either.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    While this asset class has been off to a rough start in 2022, its long-term prospects look good as blockchain technology improves and investors seek to protect their wealth against spiraling inflation in fiat currencies. Let's explore why Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) are excellent ways to bet on this opportunity. Cardano is one of several advanced blockchains dubbed "Ethereum killers" because of their superior speed and scalability.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffStatement on Publishing ErrorSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a panoply of evid

  • China's fully cashless society a step closer after two private banks end services for banknotes and coins

    Two small private Chinese banks announced last month that they would no longer provide services involving banknotes or coins, in the latest sign that the country is accelerating its march towards a totally cashless society. Zhongguancun Bank, which serves customers in the capital of Beijing, said it would suspend cash services, including over-the-counter deposits and withdrawals as well as cash services on ATM machines, starting from April. Its decision comes after a similar move by another regi

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.