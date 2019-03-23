7 of our favorite March Madness-inspired recipes

March Madness is raging through the week, and what's the best way to cheer on your team? Crowding around the TV with some deliciously good eats! You know, assuming you don't have tickets to the actual game.

Here we pulled some of our most savory and cheesy recipes to get you through each major game. In fact, six out of seven are oozing with cheese (sorry, not sorry). If you're throwing a party, your guests will surely be impressed, but you can just as easily eat these on your own for dinner or as a snack.

Take Buffalo Cheese Balls for example! They're made with creamy goat cheese rolled in Panko breadcrumbs, fried, then doused in buffalo sauce and topped with scallions. Trust us, they're addicting and you'll be poppin' them like popcorn.





You can take a look at more our favorite recipes of the week in the gallery above. No matter which team you're rooting for, whipping up any of these recipes will make you a winner in our eyes.