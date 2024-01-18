7 feats from Reinhart’s goal in Panthers’ loss to Detroit. And Maurice no-comments on officiating

Sam Reinhart charged down the ice as the Florida Panthers forced a turnover on the penalty kill. He watched as Dmitry Kulikov sent a pass to Anton Lundell and raced ahead of his linemate to get some open ice.

And once the puck touched Reinhart’s stick, what happened next seemed all but inevitable.

Reinhart fired a snap shot past the Detroit Red Wings’ Alex Lyon.

Goal. Again.

“It feels like he’s in the right spot all the time,” Lundell said. “He touches the puck and most of the time it’s in the net.”

While that goal wasn’t alone enough in the Panthers’ 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit, Reinhart accomplished a slew of feats with that shorthanded tally — the latest in a long line of accomplishments in a breakout season.

The full list:

▪ His 33rd goal of the season, tying his single-season career-high just 44 games into the season. That’s second in the NHL, behind only the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews (34)

▪ His 500th career NHL point, 205 of which have come in his three seasons with the Panthers. He is the fourth skater from the 2014 NHL Draft to reach 500 points.

▪ His eighth consecutive game with a special-teams goal (either on the power play or shorthanded), extending his NHL record that he set Monday. The previous record was six.

▪ His eighth consecutive game with a goal, a new Panthers franchise record — Pavel Bure had the previous record with seven that Reinhart matched on Monday. His eight-game goal streak, which began on Jan. 2, is the longest by an NHL player to start a calendar year since Toronto’s Babe Dye had an eight-game streak in 1925.

▪ His 20th overall special teams goal this season (16 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals). Reinhart joins Bure (24 in 2000-01) are the only players in Panthers history with at least 20 special-teams goals in a season, according to NHL stats.

“I think any time you’re in the conversation with Pavel Bure, that’s pretty cool,” said Reinhart, who has scored at least one goal in 13 of the past 15 games.

▪ His fourth shorthanded goal of the season, tied with the Calgary Flames’ Blake Coleman for the third most in the NHL (the New York Islanders’ Simon Holmstrom and Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Konecny are tied for the lead with five).

▪ His second consecutive game with a shorthanded goal, joining Radek Dvorak as the only players in Panthers history to score a shorthanded goal in back-to-back games. Reinhart is one of four players in the NHL this season with shorthanded goals in consecutive games, joining the Colorado Avalanche’s Logan O’Connor, Dallas Stars’ Wyatt Johnston and Flyers’ Sean Walker.

“Reinhart’s just been the best forward in so many ways for us,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.

Paul Maurice no-comments on officiating

Maurice postgame Wednesday took a quick pause before answering the first question of his press conference: What was the most frustrating part of how the game unfolded?

Finally, he spoke.

“I don’t want to answer your question, how about that?” Maurice said. “I am not going to lie to you, but I don’t want to answer that question.’’

While the question wasn’t directly about the officiating of the game — especially in the third period — that’s what Maurice was referring to with his choice of words here.

Two main calls stand out from the Wednesday loss.

First, with 5:37 remaining and the game tied 2-2, Florida’s Evan Rodrigues was hooked by Robby Fabbri and went to the ice. Officials, however, called penalties on both players — Rodrigues got slapped with embellishment — so the teams played two minutes of 4-on-4 instead of the Panthers getting a power play.

And then in the final minute, officials sent Aaron Ekblad to the penalty box for hooking Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat. That gave the Red Wings a power play to end regulation and start overtime. Dylan Larkin sealed the game 1:08 into the sudden-death overtime period to hand the Panthers their third consecutive loss, including back-to-back overtime defeats.

“I’m disappointed,” Maurice said. “The thing I am most frustrated with tonight, I am not answering. We’re not far off our game. I really believe that.’’