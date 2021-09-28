7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Monday, September 27
Hurricane Sam is maintaining status quo as a Category 4 hurricane and will experience some fluctuations in strength in the next day or so before some weakening occurs.
A major pattern change is set to sweep much of the country, with some very sharp reversals of fortune in some cases.
When solar winds interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can create auroras. Strong geomagnetic storms send the lights farther south.
The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.
Experts say there is a lot to learn from the state's second-largest fire, including how it spread — and how firefighters stopped it.
The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze, which as of Saturday was only 10% contained.
Hurricane Sam weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm on Monday as it continued barreling across the Atlantic, and forecasters are also eyeing three systems that could turn into tropical depressions this week, including the remnants of Peter.
"The airline will try to recover operations tomorrow if... authorities confirm that favorable conditions exist."
Hurricane Sam continued to swirl in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday with winds of 125 mph, down from a peak of 150 mph on Sunday.
Heavy rain on September 25th in Nanyang, China caused the water level in the Yaheko Reservoir to rise. The reservoir discharged the floodwater into the river raising water levels and causing the collapse of a three story building. Fortunately, no one was injured.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.
A California woman professing to be a shaman who was arrested and charged with igniting the wildfire that has thousands of homes under threat claimed the fire was started inadvertently while she was attempting to boil bear urine, authorities said.
A South Florida woman was startled to see an iguana in her toilet. See how it got removed
Severe drought that began in late 2019 continues to punish the region while experts say climate change and deforestation may be intensifying the phenomenon Barges loaded with cement navigate Paraguay river, in Asuncion amid a historic drought on 22 September. Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP In the shadow of towering grain silos that line the bank of the River Paraná, South America’s second-longest waterway, Lucas Krivenchuk stands watching workers rush to load a barge with soybeans. “Twelve barges ha
Thousands have been forced to evacuate from the island in the week since Cumbre Vieja first started erupting.
Firms say what’s underneath the Salton Sea could fuel a green-energy boom. But struggling residents have heard such claims before An area along the Salton Sea that was once filled with water. Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Standing atop a pockmarked red mesa, Rod Colwell looks out at an expanse of water that resembles a thin blue strip on the horizon. The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has come and gone at least five times in the last 1,300 years, most recently in 1905, whe
Human remains found in the belly of a 504-pound alligator were identified as belonging to Timothy Satterlee, who was attacked during Ida flooding.
In 2018, three men approaches a group of wild bears feeding in a river. They were caught by people watching live camera of the bears.
Floods as a result of Hurricane Irma in Fort Lauderdale. Shutterstock.com/FotoKinaAdvertisers understand that providing consumers with the facts will not sell products. To get people to stop and pay attention, successful advertising delivers information simply and with an emotional hook so that consumers notice and, hopefully, make a purchase. Climate communication scientists use these same principles of messaging – visual, local and dramatic – to provide facts that will get the public’s attenti