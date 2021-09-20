7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Sunday, August 19
Add this latest discovery to the list of strange things found in Lake Wylie over the years.
The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c
Forecasters are currently monitoring two tropical storms, Peter and Rose, in the Atlantic basin.
Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. Diky, who lives most of the time in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought $6,000 worth of wrapping from Firezat Inc. in San Diego, enough to cover his 1,400-square-foot (130-square-meter) second home on the edge of the small California community of Meyers.
Invasive lanternflies are creating a nightmare for winemakers and spawning a wave of hatred among homeowners as they expand across the country.
Experts say the choices faced by residents and leaders of Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida mirror what other communities will deal with as oceans rise.
Firefighters in Sequoia National Park were working into the night after two wildfires merged to reach the Giant Forest Saturday. Why it matters: This forest contains over 2,000 giant sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree — the world's largest tree by volume. Park officials wrapped the redwoods in foil last week as the Paradise and Colony Fires, now known as the KNP Complex Fire, neared. Protection efforts appeared to be working overnight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark
Thousands of guillemots and razorbills have descended on Britain’s coastlines, with some even spotted 10 miles up rivers, in a mystery gathering of seabirds.
Greenland was hit by a wave of snowfall earlier this week, bringing a mild dose of relief to the country's rapidly melting ice sheet, NASA announced.Why it matters: The accelerating rate of climate change hastens the extent of the ice melt in Greenland, which is the largest contributor to global sea levels rising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The recent snowfall brought on by Hurricane Larry might be able to b
A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday.
The KNP Complex fire reaches the edge of the Giant Forest, which is home to about 2,000 giant sequoias.
Want to begin a move to solar power? These six kits can get you started.
As demand for chips surges, the semicondutor industry is trying to grapple with its huge carbon foot print A TSMC chip wafer. The semiconductor industry is starting to reckon with its big climate footprint. Photograph: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company The semiconductor industry has a problem. Demand is booming for silicon chips, which are embedded in everything from smartphones and televisions to wind turbines, but it comes at a big cost: a huge carbon footprint. The industry presents
The so-called KNP Complex fire, which was ignited by lightning earlier this month, reached the western edge of Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest, home to a group of ancient sequoia trees dubbed the Four Guardsmen. But protection measures including wrapping the bases of the huge trees in fire-resistant coverings kept safe "these national treasures," Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials wrote early on Sunday in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/SequoiaKingsNPS. The Guardsmen mark the entrance to the Giant Forest, a grove of some 2,000 sequoias.
Post tropical Odette continues to move away from the United States and Tropical Depression Sixteen formed over 600 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, but the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring 1 other area in the tropics.
CONGRATULATIONS! Four Bay Area students with unique strategies for fighting climate change and protecting our environment have won the Eco-Hero award.
Forecasters announced the formation of a new tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night, as the former tropical storm named Odette headed well offshore of Nova Scotia in Canada. Tropical depression Sixteen was located 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, forecasters said. Forecasters expected it to become a tropical storm on Sunday, at which time it would be named Peter, the next name on the list.
A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3 p.m. near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971.
NEW ORLEANS — For Tiffany Brown, the drive home from New Orleans begins as usual: She can see the lights on in the city’s central business district and people gathering in bars and restaurants. But as she drives west along Interstate 10, signs of Hurricane Ida’s destruction emerge. Trees with missing limbs fill the swamp on either side of the highway. With each passing mile, more blue tarps appear on rooftops and more electric poles lay fallen by the road, some snapped in half. By the time Brown
Europe is facing an energy crunch caused by surging wholesale prices for natural gas, raising the prospects of higher utility bills for customers and forcing some manufacturers to halt operations.