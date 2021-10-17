7 First Alert Forecast 11 pm Update Saturday, October 16

Axios

Data: Pew Research; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosAmericans are taking notice of extreme weather events, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.Details: Two-thirds of Americans say extreme weather events in the U.S. have been occurring more frequently than in the past, while only 28% said they've been taking place about as often, and just 4% perceiving a dropoff in frequency.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSo far in 2021, the