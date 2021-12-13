7 First Alert Forecast 11 pm Update, Sunday, December 12
7 First Alert Forecast 11 pm Update, Sunday, December 12
7 First Alert Forecast 11 pm Update, Sunday, December 12
Many Miss Universe fans were left bewildered when Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu had to meow onstage in front of millions of viewers.
“I’m surprised we all made it out alive.”
Durbin said that Cotton's objection to the US attorney nominees could threaten public safety and put millions of Americans' security at risk.
Mercedes unhappy with how field was re-set for last-lap shootout in Abu Dhabi
It pays to play well, even during silly season events.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyA juror in the Jussie Smollett trial has explained several reasons why the jury felt there was no way they could acquit the star actor in his bombshell trial for staging a fake hate crime attack on himself.The female juror, who declined to be named, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the jury of six women and six men didn’t have any major disagreements but took nine hours to deliberate because they wanted to properly consider all the evidence.Some doubted that prosecutors had pr
Kyle Shanahan made sure not to prematurely celebrate Brandon Aiyuk's game-winning touchdown Sunday in Cincinnati.
The Flames and Bruins combined to make Saturday a special night for Milan Lucic by honoring him for reaching 1,000 NHL games played.
George Kittle made tight end history after a monster game against the Bengals in Week 14.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu earned the prestigious crown in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday after beating out the runner-ups, Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa
Many pro golfers watched the Formula 1 series finale Sunday and had some thoughts on the wild ending.
"I think once you hit 40, you and everyone else — everyone up to Betty White ... are in the same group," the "And Just Like That..." star says.
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
Verstappen beat Hamilton on a hugely controversial final lap of the season - as Mercedes launch their appeal
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
The actress squeezed in an "early morning hot bath and meditation."
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S
Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress, in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat. The Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez wore an asymmetrical cut dress with one sleeve, highlighting a new tattoo she said “celebrates her womanhood.”
Perhaps this wouldn’t be an issue if Tyler Herro was playing in Size 12s. But whether it’s his Size 13 sneakers or spatial unawareness, these have proven challenging times for the third-year Miami Heat guard and even some of his teammates. As he prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, Herro acknowledged that something has been off lately, namely his footing. ...