7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Friday, August 28
7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Friday, August 28
7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Friday, August 28
“By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned on Thursday evening.View Entire Post ›
Forecasters are monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, including one that could pose a threat for the Gulf of Mexico.
"By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm," said Louisiana's governor.
The Caldor fire has swelled past 143,000 acres and continues to burn toward South Lake Tahoe, where evacuation warnings have people on high alert.
The hurricane will reach Louisiana's shores on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and government officials have already declared a state of emergency in the state.
Tropical Storm Ida has formed near Jamaica, and it could threaten Cuba and the Cayman Islands before strengthening into a category 2 hurricane ahead of a Gulf Coast landfall.
The fire has blazed largely out of control since it began on August 14.
With no time left to properly evacuate, New Orleans residents should prepare to ride out Hurricane Ida at home, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday.Why it matters: The hurricane is forecast to hit the central Louisiana coast as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere isn't enough time to establish necessary highway contraflow procedures to evacuate all residents before Ida is expected to t
The Caldor Fire has burned 126,182 acres and is only 11% contained, according to Cal Fire.
A hurricane is expected to hit the Southeast United States this weekend as Ida, which strengthened into a tropical storm on Thursday, moves over the Caribbean Sea.
The Caldor fire is now less than 15 miles from South Lake Tahoe, and fire officials are pooling resources to stop it, authorities said.
All sorts of ideas were discussed on how to extract the canoe, including using helicopters. There had to be a simpler way.
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon over the Caribbean Sea and has the potential to become a powerful hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and strike the northern Gulf Coast by Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The Hurricane Center included unusually sobering wording for the first advisory on a storm, partly because the timing of landfall means there is only a few days for residents in the storm's potential path to prepare. Get market news worthy of your
Hurricane watches were issued for several Gulf Coast states late Thursday as Tropical Storm Ida barrels toward the southern United States.
DULUTH – Smoke from the state's largest wildfire drove air quality to very unhealthy levels in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday, with local officials telling residents to keep windows shut and stay indoors whenever possible. An air-quality alert is in place for northeastern counties through 8 p.m. Friday, and east-central counties around Lake Mille Lacs should also expect hazardous air ...
The floods that killed at least 20 people in Tennessee last weekend arrived with shocking speed and force — seemingly a case study of the difficulties of protecting people from explosive rainstorms as climate change gets worse. A closer look at what happened in the days, years and even decades before the storm reveals that a series of government decisions — where and how to build, when to update flood maps, whether to join the federal flood-insurance program and how to warn of dangerous floods —
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Friday morning at 5:34 a.m. Pacific time 22 miles from Bakersfield, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A massive wildfire that has burned through more than 100,000 acres in California is now making its way toward a popular tourist attraction.
A fire in Tuomune County has prompted evacuations in the Jamestown and Sonora areas on Thursday afternoon. The blaze is burning in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said. As of 3:15 p.m., the fire had burned 40 acres, Cal Fire said.
It’s the ‘world’s most invasive weed’ — but why do garden centers still sell it?