7 First Alert Forecast 11p.m. Update, Saturday, September 11
7 First Alert Forecast 11p.m. Update, Saturday, September 11
7 First Alert Forecast 11p.m. Update, Saturday, September 11
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.
A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media. The fire, known as the Route Fire, reached 392 acres, or a little more than half a square mile, as of 6:28 p.m. and forced the shutdown of a section of Interstate 5, the Angeles National Forest told KTLA-TV. Elsewhere in California, thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench the state’s massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.
Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Super Typhoon Cha
The storm gathered speed as it raced toward the island, making landfall in the early morning hours as a Category 1 storm.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, a large tornado touched down in Huron-Bruce, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The Weather Network storm chaser and meteorologist, Mark Robinson, was on the scene and captured the moment the 'complex' supercell began showing signs of rotation. He takes us through his spine-chilling experience where he not only found himself alongside — but inside — the twister.
The squid species was filmed in the wild for the first time last year, experts say.
Warming trends as the result of climate change are starting to really change the way people on the West Coast are living.
A collection of classic cars were destroyed by flames near Traverse City, Michigan.
Thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench California's massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said. The storms that rolled through Thursday night into Friday were followed by weekend forecasts of clear weather and a warming trend in fire areas into next week. The National Weather Service said there were more than 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in California between Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Hurricane Olaf slammed into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and then drenched the region Friday with torrential rains as emergency workers evacuated people from flood-prone areas.
As storms moved across the region, firefighters say a lightning strike sparked a house fire in Orange County.
Likening its newborn to “a cross between E.T. and a gremlin that turned into a very old person — thinking Benjamin Button,” Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill shared pictures of a critically endangered white-cheeked gibbon that was born at the attraction on Sept. 4.
Two bodies found in the Passaic River this week have been identified as two people missing from New Jersey following flooding from Ida.
Today is the last day GFL Environmental Service will pick up garbage in parts of Livingston County, while residents have no choice but to switch services. Some residents say if they had a choice they'd stick with the service.
Insider spoke with five supply chain experts that broke down the impact the hurricane will have on the ongoing supply chain crisis.
The forbidden tortilla.
“I'm not trying to say the sky is falling, but it may be. We just don't know yet.”View Entire Post ›
Temperatures in normally warm Texas plunged into the teens in February 2021, knocking out power for a population unaccustomed to cold, with deadly consequences. Thomas Shea / AFP via Getty ImagesIn February 2021, in the midst of rapidly warming global temperatures, an exceptionally severe cold wave hit large parts of North America, from Canada to Northern Mexico. It left 10 million people without power. The impact was particularly severe in Texas, which alone had more than 125 deaths associated
A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines on Friday but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said. The Philippine meteorological agency said Typhoon Chanthu was on the cusp of becoming a category 5 “super typhoon” with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (134 mph) at its center and gusts up to 265 kph (165 mph) as it moved past the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province. A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 220 kph (137 mph) or more.