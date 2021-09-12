7 First Alert Forecast 11p.m. Update, Saturday, September 11

Associated Press

A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media. The fire, known as the Route Fire, reached 392 acres, or a little more than half a square mile, as of 6:28 p.m. and forced the shutdown of a section of Interstate 5, the Angeles National Forest told KTLA-TV. Elsewhere in California, thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench the state’s massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.