7 First Alert Forecast 11pm, Saturday, February 26
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm, Saturday, February 26
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm, Saturday, February 26
At CPAC, Costa tried to follow up on a story published in The New York Times about a January 2021 White House meeting between Trump and Lindell.
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
CNN footage from inside Russia shows a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower mounted on a T-72 tank chassis being deployed near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
You’ve heard of two, but the third one was the real gut punch.
Bleacher Report proposed that the Ravens and the Cowboys make a blockbuster trade
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.
Chelsea Handler sure knows how to celebrate a birthday in a way that should inspire people to do their big day however they want. The comedian’s choices might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly delivered some epic social media footage. Dressed in nothing but a pair of turquoise bikini underwear and a […]
As the bombs fell, the ex-president bragged.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
Prince George attended the Six Nations rugby match with his parents today. See photos here.
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.
Scott Disick just found himself in the eye of the self-proclaimed "Hurricane" Holly Scarfone. The reality star was recently spotted grabbing grub with Too Hot to Handle alum at Nobu Malibu.
Caps-Harris poll shows 62% of respondents believe Putin would not have ordered troops into Ukraine with Trump in White House Trump and Putin at their meeting in Helsinki in July 2018. Republicans in Congress have attacked Biden for perceived weakness in the face of autocratic leaders abroad. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images A clear majority of Americans think Vladimir Putin would not have ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine had Donald Trump still been in the White House, accor
The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."
Joey King shows off her toned abs in a string bikini in new Instagram vacation pics from Costa Rica. The actress exercises 4 or 5 times a week to stay fit.
A Minnesota high school basketball coach has resigned, and a team canceled the rest of its season after a player […] The post Coach quits, team’s season canceled after racist ‘monkey’ note sent to high school player appeared first on TheGrio.
Following the tragic death of actress Alicia Witt’s parents, a cause of death has been disclosed for the couple, who were found in their Massachusetts home in December.
The PGA Tour confirmed that Mickelson, who served as tournament host since 2020, will not return to that role in 2023.