7 First Alert Forecast 11pm, Friday November 28th

Facing economic and environmental pressures, coal plants are closing across the US, leaving communities to work out how to keep afloat The Navajo Coal Generating Station is just one of many coal plants that have closed in the last few years across the US. Photograph: Radek Hofman/Alamy When the coal-fired power plant just outside the tiny town of Nucla, Colorado, closed in 2019, it had the makings of a disaster. The plant, which opened in 1959, shut down three years ahead of schedule when it ran