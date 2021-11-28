7 First Alert Forecast 11pm, Friday November 28th
7 First Alert Forecast 11pm, Friday November 28th
7 First Alert Forecast 11pm, Friday November 28th
Some areas could see see more than 8 inches of snow this weekend.
Santa Ana winds in Southern California has led to wildfire warnings for over 17 million people and tens of thousands of power outages.
Rainfall warnings are in effect, some highways were closed pre-emptively and Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued its first-ever red level alert ahead of the incoming deluge.
A Minnesota angler appears to have broken a 64-year-old state record with the nighttime catch of a nearly 56-pound muskie.
Residents in Washington state were preparing for possible flooding as “atmospheric rivers” once again threatened parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month. People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington were asked to voluntarily evacuate Saturday night, The Bellingham Herald reported. Flood watches have been issued for much of western and north-central Washington for the weekend, and the National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Sunday.
Just as one storm system winds down, the next is ready to ramp up, with already vulnerable parts of British Columbia set to see more heavy rain this weekend.
A flood watch is in effect for several areas
Snowy, wintry weather is expected for parts of the Northeast this weekend, just as many people travel home after Thanksgiving break. CBS News Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Lana Zak for the latest forecast.
The water transformed a main road into a ravine. It gutted homes, exposing their innards to the world. It left a school playground teetering on the edge of a precipice.
The emergency closure followed heavy rain earlier this month.
The $500,000 Maverick GT Jet RIB and Energy Platform is a 70-mph beast that converts to a RIB. Oh, it can power your home if the electricity goes out.
"This bear learned how to close the front door to my house."
Bales of plastic waste destined for recycling. Koron/Getty ImagesIf you thought those flimsy disposable plastic grocery bags represented most of our plastic waste problem, think again. The volume of plastic the world throws away every year could rebuild the Ming Dynasty’s Great Wall of China – about 3,700 miles long. In the six decades that plastic has been manufactured for commercial uses, more than 8.3 billion metric tons have been produced. Plastics are light, versatile, cheap and nearly inde
“The bureaucratism of SEMARNAT, SEDATU and CONAGUA has retarded progress.”
Facing economic and environmental pressures, coal plants are closing across the US, leaving communities to work out how to keep afloat The Navajo Coal Generating Station is just one of many coal plants that have closed in the last few years across the US. Photograph: Radek Hofman/Alamy When the coal-fired power plant just outside the tiny town of Nucla, Colorado, closed in 2019, it had the makings of a disaster. The plant, which opened in 1959, shut down three years ahead of schedule when it ran
A few storms affecting the Pacific Northwest on and around Thanksgiving brought some heavy rain and snow to the area.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland calls for lake-effect snow and high snowfall in southern and eastern Erie and northern Crawford counties.
Refugees fleeing weather-related disasters are changing the political equation in Florida, Virginia, California, Idaho and beyond.
“Just the fact that we’re generating the equivalent of half the power we use on campus without burning a lick of coal is the biggest plus in all of this.”
Scientists have observed a little-known species of meat-eating bee that sports an extra tooth for biting flesh. According to a recent paper on the bees, they use their extra tooth to pull and gather meat. Doug Yanega, an entomologist with UC Riverside says that these are the only bees in the world that have evolved … The post These meat-eating bees will haunt your nightmares appeared first on BGR.