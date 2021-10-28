7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Thursday, October 28
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Thursday, October 28
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Thursday, October 28
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
"This is major!"View Entire Post ›
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
Linda Blackford: Schools are so confusing these days. Books about the civil rights movement, no. Lap dances with administrators, yes!
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.
Portland Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla’s 22nd goal for the club is one of the best in Major League soccer history. Somewhere, Pele is giving Asprilla the Jack Nicholson “Departed” maniacal nod to this one, a goal we thought was left in the past when goalkeepers were helpless and forwards making it up as they go.
James Harden, Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley provided further proof as to why the NBA's officiating changes were necessary.
The man had one-off roles on the shows.
Love at first podcast interview.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
A SWAT officer shot the man after he exited the home with weapons in his hand, according to police in Austin.
"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans," he said on his Instagram story.View Entire Post ›
I was in the dark shadows of the ultrasound room when I first heard the words 'incompatible with life.' I didn’t understand. He was already alive.
In a rare interview with Good Morning Britain, Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince, opened up about the close kinship he shares with siblings, Paris and Prince II.
A Kentucky high school is under investigation after photos of male students in lingerie giving faculty lap dances were posted to the school's official Facebook page.
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
Tara Reid and her friend Taryn Manning shut down body shamers who accused Reid of being too thin.
Spooky, but make it sexy.
The late-night host offered a way to immortalize the Fox News star... if it catches on.