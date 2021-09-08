7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Wednesday, September 8
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
Mark Kobylinski, a resident of New Jersey, filmed his experience of when a tornado tore past his house.
Florida is in for a soggy few days as a disorganized bunch of thunderstorms and clouds makes its way across the Peninsula.
President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.
Officials said they have received 15 calls of marauding bears over the last week.
Larry has made history as longest-lived major hurricane in the Atlantic. The hurricane is expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the western Atlantic shores later this week after it passes Bermuda.
As Louisiana residents began to survey the damage left by Hurricane Ida, they saw something they did not expect: a bottlenose dolphin in the middle of a residential retention pond. Authorities and wildlife officials near Slidell, Louisiana, began receiving reports of dolphin sightings after the heavy winds and torrential rain finally passed on Aug. 30, the day after the dangerous Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the state, sending storm surge over a foot tall from the Gulf of Mexico to nearby communities. Residents, dealing with no power or available gasoline for miles, were watching the dolphin pop in and out of the pond's surface, Jon Peterson, vice president of SeaWorld Orlando's zoological operations, told ABC News.
More than 42 million old vehicle tyres dumped in Kuwait's sands have started to be recycled, as the Gulf state tackles a waste problem that created one of the world's largest tyre graveyards. But this month Kuwait, which wants to build 25,000 new houses on the site, finished moving all the tyres to a new location at al-Salmi, near the Saudi border, where recycling efforts have begun. "The factory is helping society by cleaning up the dumped old tyres and turning them into consumer products," said EPSCO partner and CEO Alaa Hassan from EPSCO, adding they also export products to neighbouring Gulf countries and Asia.
The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.
Strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday.
Meteorologists Tuesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, warning the system could produce choppy waves on Lake Michigan, half-dollar-sized “damaging hail” and winds as strong as 60 mph — hefty enough to down tree limbs or power lines, according to the National Weather Service. In Kankakee County and the communities of Essex and Union Hill, ...
More than a dozen new fires ignited Monday near Sonoma County, California, as firefighters worked to contain nearly 50% of the Caldor Fire that threatened South Lake Tahoe and forced many to evacuate the region last week.
The landslide, which is the result of permafrost thawing below the earth's surface, is damaging the park's only road.
Windy and warm today before a cold front brings a line of strong storms after 4 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are possible.
Hurricanes produce storm surges, high winds and even spawn tornadoes. But these are not the deadliest threats. The biggest threat may also be the most overlooked.
The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.
ABC News' Ginger Zee is tracking severe storm threats stretching from Washington, D.C. to Vermont.
At the bottom of the ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage. But mining it comes at a great potential cost
Though far out to sea, powerful Hurricane Larry will have an impact on East Coast beaches. Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance is forming in the Gulf.
'Huge' black bear causes excitement in Greenville County neighborhoods