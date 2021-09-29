7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Wednesday, September 29
The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.
With Hurricane Larry still on the minds of many on Canada's East Coast, parts of the region are on alert as forecasters eye potential impact from Hurricane Sam into next week.
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
Eight earthquakes have been confirmed in the same area of South Carolina in little more than two months.
Climate change raises unavoidable questions about where it makes sense to live in the United States.
As cryptocurrency trading becomes more commonplace, all eyes are on the amount of energy it’s consuming. Here’s what eco-conscious investors need to know.
Scientists were baffled when a band of seaweed longer than the entire Brazilian coastline sprouted in 2011 in the tropical Atlantic - an area typically lacking nutrients that would feed such growth. A group of U.S. researchers has fingered a prime suspect: human sewage and agricultural runoff carried by rivers to the ocean. Six scientists told Reuters they suspect a complex mix of climate change, Amazon rainforest destruction and dust blowing west from Africa's Sahara Desert may be fueling mega-blooms of the dark-brown seaweed known as sargassum.
(Bloomberg) -- No country on Earth puts more breakfasts on kitchen tables than Brazil.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe farms that dot the vast plains and highlands that rise above the Atlantic coast produce four-fifths of the world’s orange juic
Earthworms are being spotted in places they've never been seen before and are inching closer and closer to new ground. This has caught the attention of climate scientists who say the invasive invertebrates are slowly depleting terrestrial carbon stocks in the boreal forest.
It has been an ongoing problem, Berggren says.
The 20th tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday and is forecast to quickly turn into Tropical Storm Victor, then later into a hurricane.
California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon
Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted to find these 23. The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared extinct.
A South Florida woman was startled to see an iguana in her toilet. See how it got removed
"My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting," Bindi's husband Chandler Powell captioned the sweet mother-daughter snap
JOSH EDELSONOver two days in the summer of 1910, wildfires roared across the bone-dry forests of the inland Northwestern U.S., the Rockies, and parts of British Columbia. Whole towns burned. The blazes scorched 3 million acres of forest, an area the size of Connecticut, and left behind a legacy that profoundly changed how the U.S. managed wildfires—and ultimately how fires behave today.The Big Burn shook firefighting agencies and officials, most notably the newly formed U.S. Forest Service and i
A California woman professing to be a shaman who was arrested and charged with igniting the wildfire that has thousands of homes under threat claimed the fire was started inadvertently while she was attempting to boil bear urine, authorities said.
Bogus Basin, the Trinity Mountains, Tamarack Resort and the McCall area received some early snow.
“People are much more fixated on budget and being close to family or work than thinking about climate risk,” one housing expert said.
Hurricane Sam remains a category 4 storm, but a passing hurricane hunter aircraft observed Sam’s intensity fluctuating. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three other disturbances — one with 90% odds of becoming the next tropical depression. First, Sam has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is crawling northwest at 9 mph, according to the NHC’s 5 a.m. update. Sam’s ...