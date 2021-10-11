7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Monday, October 11
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
The rapper wants to come on the NBC sketch show to impersonate the comedian.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
It was a sloppy night for the Giants, and they had some regrets after being blown out by the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Experts are making their picks for the CFP with plenty of time left in the regular season.
A new report Monday suggests Ben Simmons and the Sixers are once again talking about the 2021-22 season, and fans are none too pleased. By Adam Hermann
Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber had a little fun at his own expense after making a routine play in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Most black people think – “So what?” – about questioning the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, John Barnes has claimed, as he said the unnamed royal accused of asking the question was “being realistic”.
The teen was eating at a sushi restaurant in Queens on Monday when the suspect put her in a chokehold, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
Kim Kardashian got dragged off stage during SNL and the video is hilarious—watch here.
The Astros are facing renewed suspicions over sign stealing two years after being punished by the league for a scandal during their 2017 World Series run.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2-year-old son Archie has been getting along great with 4-month-old Lilibet, and showing off his loving personality.
In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks. Compared with the 1.3% COLA retirees received in 2021, a 6% raise sounds like a fortune and could, in theory, have retirees jumping for joy.
A Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say.
Deontay Wilder: "I did my best, but it wasn't good enough."
Actor John Cusack and Barstool Sports employee "White Sox Dave" got into a heated discussion about fan allegiances at the White Sox game against the Astros on Sunday night.
Joe Raedle/GettyA Houston megachurch, whose celebrity pastor is reportedly worth $50 million, has repaid the federal government $4.4 million in pandemic loans after going viral for the outrageous handout. Lakewood Church, which is tax-exempt like most religious institutions, took $4.4 million in taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program loans at the height of the COVID pandemic last year—all while senior pastor Joel Osteen flaunted his insane wealth. It caused “Osteen” and “Ferrari” to trend o