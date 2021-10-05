7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Tuesday, October 5
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Tuesday, October 5
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Tuesday, October 5
Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.
Spanish animator and YouTuber MetaBallStudios has made an enlightening video comparing the depths of Earth's oceans and lakes. The post Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go appeared first on Nerdist.
The head of a South African animal welfare group says he's "never been this angry," after discovering "one of the worst cases of animal abuse."
Evacuation orders were issued for Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to Oak Grove Bridge, and Mineral King Drive up to Sequoia National Park boundary.
The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.
Less than a week after one appeared across the East Coast, people in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico saw a bright blue fireball early Sunday morning.
The bear’s cubs were later euthanized, officials said.
The Windy Fire in California's Sierra Nevada has killed 44 giant sequoias, according to early surveys. The fire was 68% contained Monday morning.
Readers, some from outside California, respond to another call for a water pipeline to be built from the Mississippi River to the West.
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.
An overnight storm caused flooding and led to crashes around San Diego County.
A prominent temperature disparity will form over B.C. and significant snowfall will accumulate in some high-elevation areas.
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed at least nine people as it slammed coastal areas of Oman and Iran Sunday, the BBC reports.Of note: Shaheen is the first tropical cyclone to ever hit Oman's far north, as it triggered flash flooding and heavy rains — with some areas of the desert climate seeing over a year's worth of rain in one day, Yale Climate Connections notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Shaheen weakened to
The physics Nobel has been given for work to understand complex systems such as the Earth's climate.
As permafrost thaws below the surface of Dawson City, it has been a race against time to save buildings that date back to the Klondike Gold Rush.
The collapse caused a faster flow of lava, according to local media.Cadena Ser radio said the collapse had formed a new lava flow that was threatening several nearby towns.The volcano emitted a loud booming noise and lava exploded with force from its crater.Making his third visit to La Palma, one of the Atlantic Canary Islands, since the eruption began on Sept. 19, Sanchez said earlier on Sunday that the government would approve $239 million of aid funding this week.The Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed more than 900 buildings. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from homes on the island out of a population of some 83,000.
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The company is seen as an EV play, which has seen volatility. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and f
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating as more than 126,000 gallons of oil spilled five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday
Firefighters and a hazardous materials crews were called Monday to a fuel spill in south Baltimore. Fire officials said an unknown amount of diesel fuel spilled into the Curtis Creek and the Cabin Branch waterways off of the 6200 block Pennington Avenue. Crews from the Maryland Department of the Environment and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted city fire units in trying to contain the spill.
As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.