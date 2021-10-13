7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update,Wednesday, October 13
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update,Wednesday, October 13
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update,Wednesday, October 13
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
Like a tango over the Atlantic Ocean, these two dancing pressure systems make for backwards weather on the East Coast.
A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.
“My whole life has been changed.”
The fire in Santa Barbara County is threatening up to 120 structures, including Rancho del Cielo, once a vacation home for President Reagan.
Strong winds pushing through Central California are leaving some destruction in their paths.
Destructive wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks in northern California. Officials said about 30 structures were destroyed Monday when flames roared through one of the parks. No injuries were reported. (Oct. 12)
Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.
Does Tesla chief Elon Musk care about his women employees' reproductive rights? What about voting rights?
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood. As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Island, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave home with their belongings and pets, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Authorities gave homeowners until 1800 GMT to collect their things.
Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it’s President Joe Biden who’s seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattl
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
Climate change is transforming the landscapes around predators, fish, and birds, but they all still spawn, fight for mates, and care for their young.
A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.
Wild pigs seen in Alberta’s Elk Island national park, raising fears they will cause damage to sensitive ecosystems The pigs were introduced to Canada’s Prairies in the 1990s by farmers, but have proved impossible to control once they escape the confines of a farm. Photograph: Rebecca Santana/AP Feral hogs have been spotted in a Canadian national park for the first time, raising fears that the wild pigs – which in recent years have rampaged across North America – will cause damage to sensitive ec
Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana with furious winds that ripped roofs off buildings and storm surge so powerful it moved homes. “Once you bury a relative, you expect that to be the permanent resting place," said the Rev. Haywood Johnson Jr., who lives in the small community of Ironton, south of New Orleans along the Mississippi River. Ida's surge destroyed nearly every home in the community and pushed heavy vaults — including those containing Johnson's mother and other relatives — from their resting spots into the streets.
Firefighters say wind-driven flames have destroyed 30 structures and are threatening 20 others. In total, 40 acres have burned.
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.
At least 200 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire, which had scorched 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) along coastal Santa Barbara County and was only 5% contained, county fire officials said. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place for several areas of the lightly populated region. Gusts reached 70 mph (113 kph) in some areas, officials said.