7 First Alert Forecast, 12 pm Update, December 21
7 First Alert Forecast, 12 pm Update, December 21
7 First Alert Forecast, 12 pm Update, December 21
Travelers clashed with police after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday night, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.
Jesse Watters encouraged attendees at a conservative conference to rhetorically “ambush” the president’s chief medical adviser.
Madelyn Allen, a 19-year-old student at Snow College in Utah, was reported missing after she didn't return from a date, The Salt Lake Tribune said.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/APGhislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial wrapped up earlier than expected, with testimony spanning 12 days rather than the anticipated six weeks. The defense called only eight witnesses on Thursday and Friday before resting its case.The socialite, who turns 60 on Christmas Day, is accused of recruiting teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the late multimillionaire and her former boyfriend, to sexually exploit through “massages” in the 1990s a
Kyler Murray has outdone himself this year with his Christmas gifts for his offensive linemen.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady wants the NFL to disallow hits to receivers knees in the aftermath of Chris Godwin being lost for the season.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
Ted Johnson also said: "My feeling is Bill Belichick probably had him say it."
The White House accused Manchin of an "inexplicable reversal in his position" and a "breach of his commitments" to Biden and other Democrats.
Toby Melville via ReutersMoney, it seems, really can’t buy love. But in the case of Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his sixth wife, Princess Haya, it can sure buy a lot of other stuff, including the silence of her secret lover.In what is being dubbed as the biggest divorce settlement in U.K. history, the newly divorced sheikh was ordered to pay some $734 million to his estranged wife in a case that has lifted the veil on what the super rich do in their spare time. Testi
As usual, she looks hot AF.
Budget chair John Yarmuth says "so many things are changing right now in terms of the nature of work" but a solution may be three or four years away.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were caught exchanging a flirty look while on camera for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
The egg was acquired in 2000, but put in storage. It was later identified as a dinosaur egg, and an embryo was found hidden within it.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for his reaction with officials to a play late in the first quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Nagy was angry that the officials had called a personal foul for a hit to a defenseless receiver for contact between [more]
Tom Brady embodies poor sportsmanship, trash talks Saints sideline after late interception
The West Virginia senator hit out at Democratic attempts to pressure him to back Biden's signature bill, and hinted at a tortuous path forward.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”One day after Moscow submitted a draft of its Rus
People pointed out the huge financial imbalance in this relationship.
Nothing may be as important: Blood pressure forces blood to flow to the circulatory system and allows oxygen and nutrients through to the arteries that's carried to the heart and other parts of the body. Blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day, but when it stays at a certain level, it's dangerous and can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Almost half of adult Americans have high blood pressure, which can cause heart disease if left untreated. Acc