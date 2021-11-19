7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, November 19

Reuters Videos

The boar roundup in a district where authorities said some residents were spotted feeding them marks a policy shift in controlling the most commonly seen wild animals in the city.A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group, Roni Wong, was also escorted from the scene. "Veterinarians used dart guns to capture seven wild pigs for humane dispatch through medicine injection," the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said in a statement.It said boars in the residential area less than 30 minutes' drive from the heart of the financial district were "accustomed to wandering along the road and looking for food from passers-by or even chasing vehicles."Last week, a wild boar knocked down a police officer and bit his leg, causing a deep wound and prompting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to warn the government would increase penalties for those who feed them. That animal subsequently fell off the edge of a carpark, plunging about 33 feet to its death.