7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, November 19
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, November 19
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, November 19
A potentially disruptive storm is in the forecast for early next week in portions of the central and eastern U.S., meteorologists warned.
The National Weather Service put out winter weather advisories or watches in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties and Ashtabula and Chautauqua counties.
The chaos on Canada's west coast is a preview of climate change woes to come
Think twice about your outdoor life the next few days. You may want to lean into your indoor life.
Sad news for local teens in Oahu, Hawaii today: A stream in Waipio that was noticed because it stinks like beer has been discovered to have a 1.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) percentage and the storm pipe responsible for boozing up the water has been shut off.
Jackson Parell and Sammy Potter hatched an ambitious plan during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic: to hike three of the nation's most arduous trails — the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide — in a single year.
A significant storm could impact Thanksgiving travel plans in the Northeast and Midwest
A major clean-up is under way in British Columbia after a major storm that cut off Vancouver.
Temperatures are expected to hang in the mid 30s in most places, but some areas could see lows in the 20s.
Partly sunny weather is expected Friday across northern Ohio. Clouds are in the Saturday forecast with rain likely on Sunday.
Volcano scientists issued an alert Wednesday, warning that a cloud of ash — from an eruption more than century ago — was headed toward Alaska’s Kodiak Island. The ash is from the powerful 1912 eruption of Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska Peninsula that dropped volcanic ash that is still visible today. Strong northwesterly winds in the vicinity of Katmai National Park and Preserve and Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes on Wednesday kicked up the loose volcano ash.
Images of the devastating aftermath following Canada's storm show flooded ports, helicopter rescues, and 300 vehicles stranded by deadly landslides.
Folks in Stow, Hudson and other towns felt and heard a noise which some thought might have been an earthquake, but scientists saw no evidence of that.
People reported feeling its effects from miles away, including in Poplar Bluff, Grandin, Wappapello, Fisk and Greenville.
On the cusp of a tragic chapter in East Tennessee history, two tiny beacons of hope flickered through the sky.
AccuWeather's Bernie Rayno breaks down the threat of major travel delays that could come from a cold surge headed for the northeastern U.S. in the days before Thanksgiving.
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near San Ramon Wednesday, according to the USGS.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Depending on where you live, that may actually be possible! See if your city is likely to get a white Christmas.
The boar roundup in a district where authorities said some residents were spotted feeding them marks a policy shift in controlling the most commonly seen wild animals in the city.A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group, Roni Wong, was also escorted from the scene. "Veterinarians used dart guns to capture seven wild pigs for humane dispatch through medicine injection," the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said in a statement.It said boars in the residential area less than 30 minutes' drive from the heart of the financial district were "accustomed to wandering along the road and looking for food from passers-by or even chasing vehicles."Last week, a wild boar knocked down a police officer and bit his leg, causing a deep wound and prompting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to warn the government would increase penalties for those who feed them. That animal subsequently fell off the edge of a carpark, plunging about 33 feet to its death.
Don't feel you need to kill a snake if you find one; It might be helping with medical research.