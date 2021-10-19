7 First Alert Forecast 5 a.m. Update, Tuesday, October 19

7 First Alert Forecast 5 a.m. Update, Tuesday, October 19

  • Series of storms to soak Bay Area for 6 days

    BRING ON THE RAIN! Wet weather is here to stay for at least 6 days in the Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.

  • La Niña is back: What does this mean for our winter weather?

    The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.

  • Russia's remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure

    The old airport in the Siberian settlement of Churapcha has been unusable for years, its runway transformed into a swampy field of puffed-up mounds and reliefs. Like cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia, Churapcha is suffering the consequence of climate change thawing the permafrost https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/PERMAFROST/oakveelglvr/index.html on which everything is built. "There isn't a single settlement in Russia's Arctic where you wouldn't find a destroyed or deformed building," said Alexey Maslakov, a scientist at Moscow State University.

  • Snowstorm Returning to Western States

    Less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season faded across the Rockies, the next is already on its way. Parts of Montana and Wyoming were slammed with more than 24 inches of snow as well as blizzard conditions the first four days of last week. The next storm, which began Sunday night, will first impact truckers in the Sierra Nevada. Snow is coming down along much of the range and some places could see 6 to 12 inches before the storm moves east later Monday. The National Weather

  • Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week

    Multiple storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places. While a dent in the ongoing drought is expected, it will come at a cost. This week has already kicked off with a storm marching into the Pacific Northwest. The grey skies and spits of rain that are typical of autumn led to a dreary end to the weekend along the Interstate 5 corridor across western Washington, Oregon and even Northern California. While th

  • Lake Tahoe waters plummet as drought, climate change plague resort

    Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

  • Brace for a change, Canada: Pattern flip-flop as we fall into winter

    While areas east of the Rockies have so far seen an autumn dominated by warmth, we expect a major pattern reversal as we look ahead to the end of the fall and the start of the winter season in Canada.

  • Heat pumps: How much do they cost and how do they work?

    The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.

  • Meet General Electric's flexible power transformer

    A Mississippi utility is installing what's being billed as "the world's first large flexible transformer" — an Energy Department-backed project aimed at boosting grid resilience and smoothing integration of renewables.Driving the news: GE Research and Prolec GE, working with the Mississippi power company Cooperative Energy, this morning are announcing the launch of a six-month field demonstration at a big substation in Columbia, Mississippi.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in

  • Drizzle teases L.A. after toasty weekend, and more moisture is on the way

    The weather system was far more dramatic in central and Northern California, where measurable rain and even snowfall were recorded at higher elevations.

  • Thousands remain without power in Bay Area

    The first rain in a long time has has triggered fires on power poles as thousands of PG&E customers remain without energy in the Bay Area.

  • Electric vehicles certainly are dirty — their battery packs are poised to be one of the biggest new sources of pollution

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.

  • The Fight to Save the Salmon

    An unlikely coalition has come together to fight for the protection of wild salmon rapidly facing extinction.

  • Scientists see a La Niña coming. What does that mean for the dry American south-west?

    The weather system could intensify the drought much of the region is already in, including higher wildfire risks and water shortages Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe national wildlife refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on 18 May. Photograph: Mark Rogers/AP The wet winter the American south-west has hoped for as it battles extreme drought and heat is increasingly unlikely to materialize as scientists now predict that a phenomenon known as La Niña will develop for t

  • Winter weather advisory for Sunday night

    Here's what you can expect with changing weather conditions on Sunday night.

  • Bull elk gets tangled in a net, photos show. Then Colorado wildlife officials step in

    Elk and deer have become entangled in everything from hammocks to Christmas lights, officials say.

  • A forgotten mangrove forest around remote inland lagoons in Mexico's Yucatan tells a story of rising seas

    A stand of red mangroves in the calm, calcium-rich, fresh waters of the San Pedro Mártir River, Tabasco, Mexico. Ben Meissner, CC BY-NDThe San Pedro River winds from rainforests in Guatemala through the Yucatan Peninsula in eastern Mexico. There, this peaceful river widens into a series of slow-flowing lakes. Along a remote 50-mile (80-kilometer) stretch, thousands of red mangroves – trees commonly found along tropical coastlines – line the river’s banks and gentle waterfalls. Unlike mangroves e

  • Sierra snow, rain impacts early morning drivers

    Snow and rain made their way through Northern California on Sunday night, bringing much-needed moisture to the region.