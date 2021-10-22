7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Friday, October 22
A series of potent storms is poised to deliver torrents of rain and feet of snow across California and the West over the next few days.
Above-average temperatures are predicted across the South and most of the eastern U.S.. It will be wet in the Pacific Northwest, dry in the Southwest.
A significant storm is expected in Central and Northern California on Thursday night, with an even stronger system arriving Sunday.
Welcome to fall on the West Coast! No end in sight to the storm parade across British Columbia, with heavy rain to persist through the end of October.
An atmospheric river will move into the Valley this week. ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans is tracking when rainfall will hit Central California.
The hurricane season started with a vengeance and then, things quieted down. A lot.
New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, paused briefly as an earthquake rattled the capital Wellington on Friday while she was addressing the nation in a coronavirus briefing, but then continued speaking. Wellington and nearby areas were shaken by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre 35 km (21.75 miles) south-west of Taumarunui in central North Island, according to Geonet. She told reporters at the end of the event that Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who was also on the stage, was not entirely convinced it was an earthquake and wondered if it was just strong wind blowing.
As the staggering price tag of elevating roads in the Florida Keys comes into focus, where exactly all that cash will come from remains unclear.
A magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred in South Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
Just as one potent system winds down, the next is already lined up for B.C. with more significant rain and strong winds forecast through the weekend.
You might have to wait, but don't worry, it's worth it.
A British wildlife hospital received a call from a local stonemasonry firm about a long, spotted snake they found in a shipping container from India.
The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, England, recently announced the birth of a baby snow leopard at their facility on Sept. 15 and now wants help naming the new cub
The fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles (896 square kilometers) of the Sierra Nevada and burned hundreds of homes, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a report from firefighting officials. Storms this week covered the western side of the fire in snow, rain fell on the eastern side and stronger storms are expected throughout this week.
A group of environmental organizations filed court papers Thursday to try to halt operations at Maine dams to protect salmon. Atlantic salmon are listed as endangered by the federal government. The conservation groups want a judge to stop or curtail the operations at four dams on the lower Kennebec River to help the fish.
The sharks were spinners and blacknose.
A firefighter checks homes after a mudslide that killed 23 people in Montecito, Calif., in 2018. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesTwo powerful storm systems known as atmospheric rivers are heading for northern California and Oregon, a region in the midst of an historic drought. While the storms will bring much-needed water to a parched region and should significantly lower the wildfire risk, they also bring dangerous new flood and mudslide risks, particularly in areas recovering fr
Why experts say cutting contrails costs less than $1bn a year but may be worth so much more.
Four people were killed and 18 injured in a storm that battered Poland with hurricane-force winds on Thursday night, authorities said, damaging properties and felling trees across western and central areas of the country. Fire services reported more than 10,000 incidents and 930 buildings were damaged, private broadcaster TVN24 reported, with the western region of Lubuskie and the central Lodzkie region hardest hit. "The storm was terrible, it broke the sheet metal and took it from one part of the roof to the other side of the house," Krzysztof Kolczynski, whose house in the village of Maszkowice in central Poland was damaged in the storm, told TVN24.
“This behavior caused the bear to pose a threat to human safety,” park rangers said.