7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Monday, November 1

A nor'easter that pounded the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week has since drifted out over the open northern Atlantic. But its journey isn't quite complete yet. What's left of the storm has organized into what is now Subtropical Storm Wanda, taking the final name on the list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The Atlantic had not had a named storm in its waters since Victor formed over the far eastern part of the basin on Sept. 29 and prowled the open seas until dissipa