7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Monday, November 1
At a rally in Glasgow, Scotland, activist Greta Thunberg criticized the leaders attending the U.N. Climate Change Conference, saying, “Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership.”
For a portion of Western and Central Canada, the lake-effect snow machine will be in full force as we kick off November.
A nor'easter that pounded the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week has since drifted out over the open northern Atlantic. But its journey isn't quite complete yet. What's left of the storm has organized into what is now Subtropical Storm Wanda, taking the final name on the list for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The Atlantic had not had a named storm in its waters since Victor formed over the far eastern part of the basin on Sept. 29 and prowled the open seas until dissipa
With Wanda here, the alphabet on the Atlantic's primary names list has reached the end and the hurricane season still has four weeks (give or take) to go, so where do we turn to for the 22nd alias, and beyond?
Subtropical Storm Wanda formed Saturday in the central Atlantic, becoming the 21st named storm of this year's hurricane season.
The state’s move to electric off-road engines will cut noise and pollution – but some businesses are far from happy ‘Maybe the writers of this should mow a lawn a few times before judging what’s best for us.’ Photograph: Garo / Phanie/Rex Features Sometimes I wish I lived in California. It’s not just the weather or In-N-Out Burgers, it’s simpler than that. It’s the peace and quiet I’d soon be experiencing when the state’s new ban on gas-powered engines takes effect. No loud leaf blowers drowning
In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.
Bands of lake-effect snow off Lake Superior, Huron and Georgian Bay will bring heavy bands of showers to the snowbelt Monday, transitioning to mixing and snow through Tuesday. Accumulations will be confined to higher elevations away from the water.
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks spewed greater quantities of ash from its main mouth Sunday, a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date. Lava flows descending toward the Atlantic Ocean from a volcanic ridge have covered 970 hectares (2,400 acres) of land since the eruption began on Sept. 19, data from the European Union's satellite monitoring service, showed. Experts said that predicting when the eruption will end is difficult because lava, ash and gases emerging to the surface are a reflection of complex geological activity happening deep down the earth and far from the reach of currently available technology.
A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
A sprawling field in Windsor Mill may soon become Baltimore County’s first natural burial ground — an increasingly popular option for loved ones to bury their dead without embalming, headstones and concrete vaults. The land off Ridge Road was passed down to Dr. Howard Berg and his brother by their parents, and has been in their family since 1955, the doctor said. Soon, he hopes, the sprawling ...
The new sister channel of climate denialist Fox News isn’t following suit – it’s just avoiding the subject altogether Co-anchor and meteorologist Jason Frazer rehearses on the Fox Weather set at News Corporation headquarters in New York. Photograph: Richard Drew/AP When Fox News Media announced plans for a 24-hour weather channel, the company could hardly have predicted it would debut in a week marked by a bomb cyclone, several tornadoes and severe flooding across the north-east. Yet that’s exac
The Coast Guard and other authorities were searching off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday for a small plane that departed from Reading and failed to arrive in Massachusetts as scheduled.
Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville Sunday morning
The woman never turned a cat down. Not the one people later named Miss Lady. Or Casey. Fluffy. Rusty. Or Mama Kitty.
Heavy rain overnight Saturday led to issues in the Lakes Region on Sunday. A busy area of Gilford had to be shut down due to flooding and it took crews hours to get a main road back open.
As he made history by becoming the first person to fly across New Zealand's Cook Strait in an electric plane, Gary Freedman thought it only fitting that the first thing he saw when approaching the Wellington coastline was the rotating blade of a wind turbine producing renewable energy. Freedman's 40-minute solo flight in the small two-seater came 101 years after the first person flew a conventional aircraft over the body of water that separates the South Pacific nation's two main islands. Wellington International Airport officials believe it may be the longest distance flown in an electric plane across any body of water.
Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat
At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.