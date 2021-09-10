7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Friday, September 10

The New York Times

NEW ORLEANS — Linda Williams is used to power outages in her neighborhood, where strong winds often damage the electrical lines that crisscross her street. But Hurricane Ida was different. Within days of losing power, the heat was making her so dizzy that she had to stay in bed. “My head started spinning real, real bad,” said Williams, 71, who struggled to even wash dishes without starting to feel ill. Just a few miles from Williams’ house in New Orleans East sits a new, 128-megawatt gas power p