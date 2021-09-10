7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Friday, September 10
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
A collection of classic cars were destroyed by flames near Traverse City, Michigan.
A resourceful rattler has captured the attention of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The rise in coyote-human encounters isn't fully understood.
Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.
NEW ORLEANS — Linda Williams is used to power outages in her neighborhood, where strong winds often damage the electrical lines that crisscross her street. But Hurricane Ida was different. Within days of losing power, the heat was making her so dizzy that she had to stay in bed. “My head started spinning real, real bad,” said Williams, 71, who struggled to even wash dishes without starting to feel ill. Just a few miles from Williams’ house in New Orleans East sits a new, 128-megawatt gas power p
(Bloomberg) -- Phillips 66 may idle a New Orleans-area refinery that suffered so much damage during Hurricane Ida that repairs may be too costly, according to people familiar with the operation. Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland is expected to visit the Alliance refinery in the suburb of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Company spokesman Bernardo Fallas said there’s no operational update or timeline for r
This hack might make your morning joe taste even better.
Likening its newborn to “a cross between E.T. and a gremlin that turned into a very old person — thinking Benjamin Button,” Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill shared pictures of a critically endangered white-cheeked gibbon that was born at the attraction on Sept. 4.
The forbidden tortilla.
Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Super Typhoon Cha
‘Ratepayers should not be on the hook to pay a return for an asset that can’t fully operate,’ said one industrial consumer advocate.
The blue flashes that lit up the night sky could have been another instance of earthquake lights, a phenomenon that has long baffled experts.
After making landfall in the Panhandle Wednesday evening, Tropical Storm Mindy weakened to a depression and exited off the coast of Georgia.
Tim Black‘s cell phone dings, signaling the time to reverse sprinklers spitting water across a pie-shaped section of grass that will provide pasture for his cattle. For decades, the Texas Panhandle was green with cotton, corn and wheat. Wells drew a thousand gallons (3,785 liters) a minute from the seemingly bottomless Ogallala aquifer, allowing farmers to thrive despite frequent dry spells and summer heat.
Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Wednesday evening in Florida's Panhandle, bringing strong wind and rain to the area.
After burning for nearly 60 days, the Dixie fire continues to exhibit active fire behavior, surging north as treacherous weather conditions move in.
There’s still time to prepare for hurricane-force winds in eastern Newfoundland before conditions quickly deteriorate on Friday evening.
Images show the massive channels cut by rivers that ran under Northern Europe's ancient ice sheets.
Hurricane Olaf bore down on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Thursday as authorities closed ports, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the eye of Olaf was close to landfall at San Jose Del Cabo late Thursday night and hurricane conditions were spreading across the southern portion of Baja California Sur.