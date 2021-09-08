7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Wednesday, September 8
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
The 13th named storm of 2021 is forecast to make landfall later Wednesday night or early Thursday along the Gulf Coast in the Florida Panhandle.
Mark Kobylinski, a resident of New Jersey, filmed his experience of when a tornado tore past his house.
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
A video posted by birdwatcher David Barrett shows a Great Blue Heron dunking a New York City rat in the Central Park pond before guzzling it down.
President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.
Larry has made history as longest-lived major hurricane in the Atlantic. The hurricane is expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the western Atlantic shores later this week after it passes Bermuda.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico inching toward Florida could bring heavier rains to the Panhandle and South Georgia this week, even if it doesn’t develop into a tropical depression or storm.
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening at 6:47 p.m. Pacific time four miles from Pueblo Madero (El Playón), Mexico.
The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.
Meteorologists Tuesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, warning the system could produce choppy waves on Lake Michigan, half-dollar-sized “damaging hail” and winds as strong as 60 mph — hefty enough to down tree limbs or power lines, according to the National Weather Service. In Kankakee County and the communities of Essex and Union Hill, ...
Groundbreaking research by University College London has systematically assessed the energy consumptions of leading proof-of-stake networks and concluded not all PoS blockchains are created equal.
Though far out to sea, powerful Hurricane Larry will have an impact on East Coast beaches. Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance is forming in the Gulf.
Strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday.
This hack might make your morning joe taste even better.
An area of showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatan Peninsula will move into the northeastern Gulf where it has a low chance of development.
Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.
The major 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico Tuesday night, generating a tsunami threat and landslide, as well as reports of some damage and power outages, but exact details are still limited.
The storm left a trail of destruction, including significant flooding across the Southeast.
Windy and warm today before a cold front brings a line of strong storms after 4 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are possible.