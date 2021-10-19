7 First Alert Forecast 5 pm Update Tuesday, October 19
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources played a fun wildlife game with its Facebook followers.
A Chipotle burrito can be pretty filling on its own, but a photo shows what the full feast is for a bear.
India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.
(Bloomberg) -- A river from the sky is about to wash over California and the Pacific Northwest and it could bring some relief from the fire season that has charred millions of acres across the West.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Wo
An area expected to have ice as thick as 16-feet had a hole in it due to extreme wind, causing concern as to if the ice is thinning.
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
The first rain in a long time has has triggered fires on power poles as thousands of PG&E customers remain without energy in the Bay Area.
BRING ON THE RAIN! Wet weather is here to stay for at least 6 days in the Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.
The truck that visited Durham Tuesday is one of only a handful in the world.
The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.
Diver Jade Pursell encountered a whale shark while swimming near Ningaloo Reef, Australia, but the massive animal was more interested in her labrador retriever Sailor
An unlikely coalition has come together to fight for the protection of wild salmon rapidly facing extinction.
Less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season faded across the Rockies, the next is already on its way. Parts of Montana and Wyoming were slammed with more than 24 inches of snow as well as blizzard conditions the first four days of last week. The next storm, which began Sunday night, will first impact truckers in the Sierra Nevada. Snow is coming down along much of the range and some places could see 6 to 12 inches before the storm moves east later Monday. The National Weather
Elk and deer have become entangled in everything from hammocks to Christmas lights, officials say.
Having just concluded its driest year in a century, California can't put all the burden for dealing with dry times on individuals, or resort solely to usage limits.
The Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, New England Aquarium, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare worked together to return the massive leatherback sea turtle to safe waters
With peak fire season upon us, rain and wind are in a race for who gets here first.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -One month after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma spewing red-hot lava and ash, Culberta Cruz, her husband and their dog are living in a tiny caravan on a parking lot and see no end of the ordeal in sight. Her husband, banana grower Tono Gonzalez, was pulling electric cables and water hoses to connect to the vehicle, with their French bulldog looking on. The couple have been living in the small camping car for a month, constantly brushing off volcanic ash from the vehicle.
If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.