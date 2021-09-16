7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Thursday, September 16
Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances early Thursday and two have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions soon as they move across the Atlantic.
A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.
Residents like Chris Sims move to places like Treasure Island, Texas, to soak up the pleasures of life on the coast and the perks of living in "a small beach community with a big fishing problem," as the town describes itself on its website. Sims has loved nearly all of his time living in Treasure Island since moving from Dallas two years ago. When AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell asked Sims what he loves about living on the water, he simply responded, "It's on the water." But this week
In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. “It’s a natural process where the body is returned to an elemental level over a short period of time,” said Viddal, who likened the practice to backyard composting of food scraps and yard waste. “This is the same process but done with a human body inside of a vessel, and in our case, in a controlled environment.”
Death Valley brings the heat, but there are other hot spots on this sweltering planet.
Hurricane Ida was a monster storm. But New Orleans learned lessons from Hurricane Katrina and made itself more resilient. The world should take note.
Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.
Strong thunderstorms are dropping hail and bringing winds gusts up to 60 miles an hour across the Front Range, mostly in eastern El Paso County.
Two uncontained California wildfires are projected to spread toward Sequoia National Park, forcing around 75 park personnel to evacuate, AP reports.Why it matters: Park officials said the fires have the potential to threaten a part of the park known as Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including one that is considered the largest tree on Earth by volume.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe massive Gen
The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that all but five California national forests closed in late August will reopen two days early.
This November event will feature the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years!
A pair of lightning-sparked wildfires in California’s Sierra Nevada have shuttered Sequoia National Park.
The president jabbed his predecessor over one of his most famous claims.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on Sept. 14, causing minor damage in some areas.
Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.
Thunderstorm threat continues overnight into Thursday, though reduced severe chance.
More than 100,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power for a second day as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas slid across the Gulf Coast.
When a wildfire crested the mountains near North America's largest alpine lake, embers and ash that zipped across a smoky sky pierced Lake Tahoe’s clear blue waters. The evacuation order for thousands to flee their homes has been lifted, but those who returned have found black stripes of ash building up on the shoreline — a reminder that success fighting the Caldor Fire won’t insulate the resort region on the California-Nevada line from effects that outlast wildfire season. Scientists say it’s too soon to draw conclusions about the lasting damage that record-setting wildfires will have on Lake Tahoe.
When the world’s biggest facility for sucking carbon dioxide out of the air and burying it underground opened in rural Iceland last week, it may have sounded like a miracle cure for climate change had finally arrived.
The zoo’s ectotherm team works on a pilot program geared toward restoring Texas horned lizards, also known as horned frogs, back to their habitats in the wild.