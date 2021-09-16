7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Thursday, September 16

7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Thursday, September 16

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two Atlantic disturbances could be tropical depressions soon. There’s another wave, too

    Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances early Thursday and two have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions soon as they move across the Atlantic.

  • Late-summer chill, mountain snow covers parts of the Prairies

    A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.

  • Man's home turned into an island from hurricane's storm surge

    Residents like Chris Sims move to places like Treasure Island, Texas, to soak up the pleasures of life on the coast and the perks of living in "a small beach community with a big fishing problem," as the town describes itself on its website. Sims has loved nearly all of his time living in Treasure Island since moving from Dallas two years ago. When AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell asked Sims what he loves about living on the water, he simply responded, "It's on the water." But this week

  • Body composting a 'green' alternative to burial, cremation

    In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. “It’s a natural process where the body is returned to an elemental level over a short period of time,” said Viddal, who likened the practice to backyard composting of food scraps and yard waste. “This is the same process but done with a human body inside of a vessel, and in our case, in a controlled environment.”

  • The Hottest Temperature on Earth Was Recorded in Death Valley Last Year

    Death Valley brings the heat, but there are other hot spots on this sweltering planet.

  • A lesson from Hurricane Ida that is changing the world

    Hurricane Ida was a monster storm. But New Orleans learned lessons from Hurricane Katrina and made itself more resilient. The world should take note.

  • Hundreds of migrating songbirds crash into NYC skyscrapers

    Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.

  • Severe storms roll across the Front Range

    Strong thunderstorms are dropping hail and bringing winds gusts up to 60 miles an hour across the Front Range, mostly in eastern El Paso County.

  • California fires force Sequoia National Park personnel to evacuate

    Two uncontained California wildfires are projected to spread toward Sequoia National Park, forcing around 75 park personnel to evacuate, AP reports.Why it matters: Park officials said the fires have the potential to threaten a part of the park known as Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including one that is considered the largest tree on Earth by volume.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe massive Gen

  • U.S. Forest Service to reopen all but 5 of California's national forests

    The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that all but five California national forests closed in late August will reopen two days early.

  • Watch for an extremely rare 'nearly total' lunar eclipse this fall

    This November event will feature the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years!

  • 'A tipping point': Some of world's largest trees threatened by fires in the Sierra Nevada

    A pair of lightning-sparked wildfires in California’s Sierra Nevada have shuttered Sequoia National Park.

  • Biden Throws Some Not-So-Subtle Shade At Trump Without Even Saying His Name

    The president jabbed his predecessor over one of his most famous claims.

  • Intense storms slam southeastern Colorado

    Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on Sept. 14, causing minor damage in some areas.

  • Deadly magnitude 6 earthquake hits Sichuan, China

    Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.

  • After a day of severe risk, East Coast storms linger somewhat into Thursday

    Thunderstorm threat continues overnight into Thursday, though reduced severe chance.

  • 'Despondent': Battered Louisiana city gets more rain from Nicholas; 100,000 without power in Texas

    More than 100,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power for a second day as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas slid across the Gulf Coast.

  • Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

    When a wildfire crested the mountains near North America's largest alpine lake, embers and ash that zipped across a smoky sky pierced Lake Tahoe’s clear blue waters. The evacuation order for thousands to flee their homes has been lifted, but those who returned have found black stripes of ash building up on the shoreline — a reminder that success fighting the Caldor Fire won’t insulate the resort region on the California-Nevada line from effects that outlast wildfire season. Scientists say it’s too soon to draw conclusions about the lasting damage that record-setting wildfires will have on Lake Tahoe.

  • What Iceland's landmark carbon removal project means for the fight against climate change

    When the world’s biggest facility for sucking carbon dioxide out of the air and burying it underground opened in rural Iceland last week, it may have sounded like a miracle cure for climate change had finally arrived.

  • Fort Worth Zoo to release thousandth captive-born Texas horned lizard into wild

    The zoo’s ectotherm team works on a pilot program geared toward restoring Texas horned lizards, also known as horned frogs, back to their habitats in the wild.