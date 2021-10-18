7 First Alert Forecast 5 pm Update Monday, October 18

Benzinga

Less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season faded across the Rockies, the next is already on its way. Parts of Montana and Wyoming were slammed with more than 24 inches of snow as well as blizzard conditions the first four days of last week. The next storm, which began Sunday night, will first impact truckers in the Sierra Nevada. Snow is coming down along much of the range and some places could see 6 to 12 inches before the storm moves east later Monday. The National Weather