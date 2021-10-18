7 First Alert Forecast 5 pm Update Monday, October 18
India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.
A Mississippi utility is installing what's being billed as "the world's first large flexible transformer" — an Energy Department-backed project aimed at boosting grid resilience and smoothing integration of renewables.Driving the news: GE Research and Prolec GE, working with the Mississippi power company Cooperative Energy, this morning are announcing the launch of a six-month field demonstration at a big substation in Columbia, Mississippi.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in
It’s America’s biggest dam removal project. But can farmers, Native Americans, and salmon all walk – or swim – away happy?
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.
Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.
There's no immediate end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos on the Spanish isle of La Palma since it began about a month ago, the president of the Canary Islands said on Sunday. "There are no signs that an end of the eruption is imminent even though this is the greatest desire of everyone," President Angel Víctor Torres said at a Socialist party conference in Valencia, citing the view of scientists. Streams of lava have laid waste to more than 742 hectares (1833 acres) of land and destroyed almost 2,000 buildings on La Palma since the volcano started erupting on Sept. 19.
An unlikely coalition has come together to fight for the protection of wild salmon rapidly facing extinction.
The manmade chemicals are linked to cancer and may be present at industrial sites, airports, and military facilities, with large clusters in Colorado and Oklahoma.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.
Less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season faded across the Rockies, the next is already on its way. Parts of Montana and Wyoming were slammed with more than 24 inches of snow as well as blizzard conditions the first four days of last week. The next storm, which began Sunday night, will first impact truckers in the Sierra Nevada. Snow is coming down along much of the range and some places could see 6 to 12 inches before the storm moves east later Monday. The National Weather
Oregon Zoo's animal residents are getting a fun taste of Fall with some delicious pumpkins. Watching them smash and snack on them is a true delight. The post Zoo Animals Smashing and Eating Pumpkins Is a Fall Delight appeared first on Nerdist.
Multiple storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places. While a dent in the ongoing drought is expected, it will come at a cost. This week has already kicked off with a storm marching into the Pacific Northwest. The grey skies and spits of rain that are typical of autumn led to a dreary end to the weekend along the Interstate 5 corridor across western Washington, Oregon and even Northern California. While th
Claiming more homes and land, the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, the Canary Islands, Spain, continues to gush molten lava at over 1000 degrees Celcius.
Fifty exotic animals were on the loose. Their owner was dead. Muskingum County deputies gunned down tigers, lions and bears in rainy fields about 55 miles east of Columbus, a senseless tragedy that stunned the world.What happened: 10 years ago today, exotic animal collector Terry Thompson set 50 animals loose before fatally shooting himself on his 73-acre farm west of Zanesville.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thompson's motives aren't exactly known, bu
A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was found dead after being caught in a trap on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, authorities said Monday, in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400. The female tiger, aged between 4 and 5 years, was found dead Sunday near Bukit Batu wildlife reserve in the Bengkalis district of Riau province, said Fifin Arfiana Jogasara, the head of Riau’s conservation agency. Jogasara said an examination determined the tiger died from dehydration five days after being caught in the snare trap, apparently set by a poacher, which broke one of its legs.
"Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a Zoo community," the Minnesota Zoo said of the "beloved" owl named Gladys
The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.
A Danish manufacturer announced it will try out a prototype of a nearly thousand-foot offshore wind turbine next year in what will be an inaugural demonstration for "the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world."