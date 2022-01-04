7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Tuesday, January 4
7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Tuesday, January 4
7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Tuesday, January 4
Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.
via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
The white one-piece has become a staple in Susan Lucci's swimwear collection
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
"I get asked by women every day whether it's normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do with you," Kimes wrote.
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
During a recent haircut appointment, our editor got the social media-famous octopus haircut. The trend is a new iteration of the shag haircut that's heavily layered and medium-length.
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
Her final moments were bittersweet.
She had three stepchildren with her late husband.
Fred Dufour/GettyWith cheekbones “so high and bulbous as to appear to threaten their owners’ vision,” as an Australian newspaper described them a decade ago, the Bogdanoff twins drew attention wherever they went. The controversial celebrity scientists, who both obtained doctorates after penning a series of impenetrable and allegedly meaningless physics papers, were descendants of nobility and, later, a meme beloved on social media platforms like Reddit and 4chan.But their voyage through the star
Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' has reintroduced nearly every character from 'The Karate Kid' trilogy. Now, it might be time to bring back Mike Barnes from 'The Karate Kid III'.
The record-breaking Jeopardy! champion said she is doing "fine" after being robbed
Sloane Stephens is ringing in 2022 as a wife. She tied the knot with Jozy Altidore on New Year's Day, the newlyweds announced on Instagram Tuesday.
Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.
Jane Seymour proudly flaunted her fit physique in a dark navy ruffled swimsuit as she smiled and looked up at the sky.
Critics pointed out the flaws with the Colorado Republican’s defense of her fellow far-right extremist.
Katharine McPhee, 37, claps back at her husband's critics by posting her own bathing suit photo on Instagram. The actress gave birth 10 months ago.
The Jan. 6 committee could soon have the Trump tapes and the "Late Show" host wants to see them.