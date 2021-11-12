7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Friday, November 12
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
Winter alerts were up Thursday morning for 2 million people across the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, which included the first blizzard warnings of the
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
High winds have tipped over multiple semi trucks on highways throughout South Dakota.
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest. Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they had rescued 12 people and three dogs and were continuing their efforts with a rescue swimmer to reach a total of about 50 people.
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”
Confirmed flooding was seen in Oregon Coast communities surrounding Lincoln City Friday morning.
Tim Jordan appeared in a video aired during a segment about transmission lines on the Emmy-winning show. The host called him an anatomical obscenity.
The National Weather Service in Burlington says Vermont's winter weather will be impacted by a pattern emerging for the second year in a row: La Niña.
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have expanded across parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as the first major storm of the season is set to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.
Snow showers are expected to move out of Wisconsin on Friday. Attention then turns to a storm system moving out of Canada that will bring more snow.
“I think they should start burning the woods down.”
Yu Kongjian's sponge city, based on ancient Chinese wisdom, seeks to change how we deal with floods.
Like many others who came to Fairbourne, Stuart Eves decided the coastal village in northern Wales would be home for life when he moved here 26 years ago. “I wanted somewhere my children can have the same upbringing as I had, so they can run free,” said Eves, 72, who built a caravan park in the village that he still runs with his son. Predicting faster sea level rises and more frequent and extreme storms due to global warming, the government said it could only afford to keep defending the village for another 40 years.
It comes amid concerns about keeping homes warm in an area that was earlier hit by outages.
Florida is known for its giant reptiles. What you mainly see are alligators. But crocodiles live here too.
A woman visiting New York's Bronx Zoo Thursday climbed over the barrier near the lion exhibit. Myah Autry did the same thing two years ago.
Joseph Fields' family has farmed the same land on the South Carolina Sea Islands for over a century. Fields' grandparents were farmers, who passed the land on to his parents, who passed it on to him, each generation working the fields forged on a graveyard of oppression. Fields is Gullah Geechee -- people who have traced their history to the founding of the United States.
Elk are found in two main herds in Wisconsin, but individual animals wander outside their home ranges, especially in the fall breeding season.