7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Thursday, September 2
They remember the shock and fear, the sense of national peril and national unity. Now, most say the peril persists, though the unity has fractured.
Tropical Storm Larry has formed in in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to turn into a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, as it moves across the open waters far from land.
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — They sent thousands of firefighters, 25 helicopters and an arsenal of more than 400 fire engines and 70 water trucks. Yet the fire still advanced. They dropped retardant chemicals through an ash-filled sky and bulldozed trees and brush to slow the march of the flames through the steep and rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada. Yet the fire still advanced. Bursting across a granite ridge into the Lake Tahoe basin, the Caldor fire now threatens tens of thousands of homes a
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency on Wednesday, as historic rainfall and flash flooding caused travel chaos and power outages across the Northeastern U.S.The latest: At least eight deaths have been reported from the flooding in New York City and New Jersey, according to the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Power outages were estimated to have hit over 101,000 customers in Pennsylvania, more than 73,000 i
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. Monsoon storms have brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and mushrooms, and record rainfall to the region's deserts. It's a remarkable reversal from 2019 and 2020, when the annual period known simply as “the monsoon” left the region parched.
The massive blaze has already injured five people, prompting many evacuation orders and warnings in Northern California.
On this day in weather history, Hurricane Dorian reached peak intensity.
More than 3,500 firefighters are battling the Caldor Fire, a massive wildfire that has destroyed more than 660 structures and injured five people.
There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Reuters) -South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and ordered federal assistance to boost local responders' efforts to battle the Caldor fire, the White House said. Biden's action authorized co-ordination of disaster relief measures by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House added.
A wildfire in South Lake Tahoe would not only threaten lives and homes; it would also move faster, burn hotter and be significantly harder to fight, experts say.
Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands of people Wednesday after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Ida left catastrophic damage throughout Louisiana. The barrier island, Grand Isle, saw extensive damage to the boats and lake houses in the area.
Aerial photographs reveal damage and flooding in parts of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
After delivering a soaking to the northeastern U.S. Wednesday, the extratropical remnants of Ida are set to bring very heavy rains to much of Atlantic Canada to close out the week.