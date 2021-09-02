7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Thursday, September 2

Axios

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency on Wednesday, as historic rainfall and flash flooding caused travel chaos and power outages across the Northeastern U.S.The latest: At least eight deaths have been reported from the flooding in New York City and New Jersey, according to the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Power outages were estimated to have hit over 101,000 customers in Pennsylvania, more than 73,000 i