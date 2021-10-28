7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Thursday, October 28
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.
Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow were ramping up in B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has got its eye on an area of disturbance with a 40% chance of becoming the 21st named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. A nontropical low pressure system emerged overnight 150 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with gale-force winds, the NHC said in its 8 p.m. Eastern time update. Meteorologists are expecting the gale area ...
Isolated tornadoes and powerful winds could hit parts of central North Carolina.
Draped in a colourful saree and shirt, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the azure waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees.
Animals like elk can get caught in yard items easily, officials warn
Heavy rain, strong storms across Central Florida Thursday
There’s almost a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and early Wednesday in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Sunday's historic rainfall across Sacramento put a new underground reservoir in McKinley Park to the test. The highly contested McKinley Water Vault was built by the city to help reduce flooding in Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood. The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said the 6-million gallon vault was full by 5:30 in the evening Sunday during the storm. The neighborhood around McKinley Park experienced street flooding when water began overflowing from out of the storm drains. By 9:40 p.m., the vault began to empty. As of Tuesday evening, pumps had reduced the water level inside the vault to about eight feet of water. The city says the vault is 18 feet at its deepest point and expects the vault to be nearly empty of water by Wednesday.
A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.
Communities around the Tri-State are feeling the effects of the season's first nor'easter as the system bears down on the area with heavy rain and high w
Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp
A monster storm was slamming the Northeast with record rainfall and powerful winds over Tuesday night — causing flash flooding that resulted in people having to be rescued in New Jersey and New York roads to close.Threat level: All of southern New England and westward to New York City and northern New Jersey was under the threat of flash flooding and coastal flooding from the nor'easter through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.Get market news worthy of your ti
The hydroelectric power plant at Lake Oroville that was shut down due to low water levels from the drought could power back on if lake elevation allows, according to the California Department of Water Resources. This announcement comes after the winter storm that brought several inches of rain to Northern California over the weekend. The lake rose about 20 feet, but even with the surge in runoff, the power plant remains offline. Officials with the department said demand for electricity is low right now, and there’s still maintenance on the plant. Once that’s done, Oroville could start generating power by December.
All nations must drastically reduce their lifestyle footprints to address climate change, a new study found.
The rare cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo back in June but just received their names after a public vote
Material innovation company HeiQ is bringing a new biopolymer fabric to market that has the potential to replace the fashion supply chain's worst offenders: nylon and polyester.
A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.