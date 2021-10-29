7 First Alert Forecast 6 p.m. Update, Friday, October 29
The storm is due to a significant solar flare and coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Homebuilding giant Lennar is teaming up with Icon, an Austin-based 3D printing construction company, to create the sprawling neighborhood.
Bomb cyclones in 2021 are compared with the 'Big Blow' of 1962.
Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow were ramping up in B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.
Heavy rain continues for southern Vancouver Island today, with snowfall also impacting travel through major highway passes.
The constant complaints that Miami Beach’s plans to raise roads in the face of sea rise would flood nearby homes has finally resulted in lawsuits.
California wants to give you money to seismically retrofit your home. Yes, you read that right. Here's how you can get your funds.
Another earthquake has been recorded in the small community of Jenkinsville, a tiny crossroads near the VC Summer nuclear plant north of Columbia
Nearly 500,000 homes and businesses in New England were without electricity Wednesday after a powerful nor’easter battered the region, with winds that tore
Regardless of what Gov. Gavin Newsom repeatedly asserts, global warming isn't always the primary cause of drought, fire and flooding, columnist George Skelton writes.
It’s the first place in the state to get the designation.
The footage also shows ash and smoke continuing to stream from the volcano more than six weeks after it first erupted on September 19.The eruption shows no signs of abating and has so far destroyed some 2,000 buildings and forced thousands to leave their homes.
A storm that was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean is slowly making its way into the Northeast as Halloween approaches. Even though the storm is past its prime, AccuWeather forecasters say it will still pack a punch in the form of drenching rain, gusty winds and localized flooding. Enough moisture in the atmosphere will help the storm produce a general 1-2 inches of rain from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic, eastern Great Lakes and New England through Saturday nigh
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continued to advance through the Spanish island on Friday, October 29.More than a month has passed since its initial eruption, and the volcano has destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, according to official estimates.This video filmed by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) on Friday shows lava advancing on La Palma.The volcano first erupted on September 19. A new south lava flow was reactivated and was running parallel to another flow on Camino Aniceto as of Thursday, Involcan said.As of Wednesday, lava flows had destroyed 2,183 buildings, the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said. Credit: Involcan via Storyful
Scientists expect more solar storms and eruptions in the coming years, as the sun ramps up to peak activity in 2025.
Sites containing some of the world’s most treasured forests, including the Yosemite National Park and Indonesia's Sumatra rainforest, have been emitting more heat-trapping carbon dioxide than they have absorbed in recent years, a U.N.-backed report said. According to the report released Thursday, factors like logging, wildfires and clearance of land for agriculture are to blame. The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural and educational agency, said their report provides the first-ever assessment of greenhouse gases produced and absorbed in UNESCO-listed forests.
Hearing the mourning dove again was a revelation, but with it came a realization: the wistful coo hadn't been in the air for years.
Extreme winds and heavy downpours battered neighborhoods in Texas and Louisiana.
Voters in the sprawling coastal city of Virginia Beach will decide whether to approve one of the larger municipal bonds in the U.S. that would be used to protect against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes. The referendum underscores the mounting costs of adapting to climate change for U.S. cities. “I’m not confident that it will pass,” said Virginia Wasserberg, whose Virginia Beach home was among 1,400 houses and businesses flooded by heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Stunning video posted October 25 shows lava erupting from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, almost a month after the eruption first began.The United States Geological Survey said on October 27 that all lava activity from the eruption was confined within Halemaumau crater in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.Vlogger Kawika Singson regularly posts footage showing some of the natural wonders seen around Hawaii’s landscape and off its shores. Credit: Kawika Singson via Storyful