7 First Alert Forecast 6 pm update, Sunday, November 14
7 First Alert Forecast 6 pm update, Sunday, November 14
7 First Alert Forecast 6 pm update, Sunday, November 14
"It's not something you'll see again at our shows," the band promised
Tom Brady wasn't happy after the Bucs' second consecutive loss Sunday, and it showed in his very brief postgame press conference.
Queen Elizabeth, who has been fighting a bout of ill health for the past few weeks, pulled out of the annual ceremony due to a sprained back.
Another hectic week of College Football has led to some more chaos in the rankings as the season begins to wind down.
Trump was admitted to the hospital on October 2, 2020, while Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey the day after.
Newly signed Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrived to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cardinals with an incredible gameday outfit.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.
In a signature drive, the seven-time world champion, who made 24 passes for position this weekend.
Should Notre Dame start getting consideration as a top-six team?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put their steamy romance on display, with the Poosh founder straddling the musician at Simon Huck's wedding on Nov. 13.
The Cowboys broke Atlanta's defense on their first drive with a screen pass concept we've literally not season all season.
Penn State Twitter was an unpleasant place to be for James Franklin after a loss to Michigan, 4th loss in 5 games
The Queen's absence at the Remembrance Sunday service on November 14 comes after she canceled several royal engagements amid health concerns.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says he wouldn't have kicked a field goal with three seconds to go and the game decided if he was Baylor's Dave Aranda.
"The Andy Griffith Show" and "Three's Company" star passed away in 2006 at age 81
Fox NewsFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly grilled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sunday over what he perceived to be hypocrisy from the state’s right-wing leaders’ stance on vaccine mandates.Last month, in response to the White House announcing that workers of large companies will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly, GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning “any entity” in the state from enforcing a vaccine mandate. On top of that, Abbott also
The former "American Idol" contestant revealed that he recently lost two important women in his life.
Who stood out as the USMNT beat Mexico 2-0 once again? It was the midfield that dominated, for a change.
Porsha Williams pulled out some of her sexiest swimwear while enjoying a recent tropical getaway with her fiancé Simon Guobadia. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum sizzled in not one, but three teeny string bikinis during her dreamy beach vacation. Porsha started off her trip with a head-turning neon ensemble, rocking a bright orange string bikini. The eye-catching swimsuit featured a halter top and low-rise bottoms with ties at each side. She topped off the barely-there two-piece with a vibran
The couple previously wed in Los Angeles on Thursday before they celebrated with a carnival-themed afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday