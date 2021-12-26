7 First Alert Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, December 26
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, December 26
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, December 26
Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.
The actress paired her sequined dress with an ankle brace and a "Taken" star.
Nearly four decades after the mysterious drowning death of the Hollywood star, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators disclose new clues, new witnesses and a person of interest in the case to "48 Hours."
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The Holbrook family of Michigan stepped off Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas frustrated and angry after the cruise ship they were on returned to Port Everglades from its eight-night voyage. Christopher Holbrook, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in his room in isolation. “It was the worst Christmas,” Holbrook said ...
Jessica Biel is feeling thankful this Christmas. The actress shared two rare family photos on Instagram in honor of Christmas with her husband Justin Timberlake walking outside with their two sons. “Thankful for my guys…Merry Christmas everybody!! 🎁🎄,” she captioned the photo which showed them walking from behind outside on a country trail.
Mr Trump has been encouraging his supporters to take the coronavirus vaccine
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is all grown up ― and isn’t afraid to show it all off. And while we’ve been shocked with her series of all-nude snapshots, these cheeky mirror selfies are the definition of “enchanting.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson) On Dec 23, Jackson posted a […]
LeBron James, while discussing the Lakers' losing streak, said just about everyone in the league is dealing with guys being out, except the Western Conference's top two teams.
A statement from their family said Robb and her husband, former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb, D-Va., were the only occupants at the time of the fire.
"Once you're in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don't escape it," the Michigan lawmaker said
The flu and COVID-19 share several common symptoms. Here's a look at how to differentiate the two viruses and how they affect your body.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury let a win slip through his fingers on Christmas night. What does that say about the Cardinals overall?
Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.
Smiling as they left the morning church service at Sandringham, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s excited faces resembled thousands of young children across the country as they prepared to spend Christmas Day with their family.
Draymond Green becomes the fifth Warrior currently in COVID-19 health and safety protocol.
Fashion trends are always going in and out of style, and stylists think skinny jeans, bucket hats, and chunky sneakers should stay in 2021.
Looks like Trump was on the wrong payroll.
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.
Naren Gupta, a venture capitalist who co-founded Nexus Venture Partners to help plant Indian SaaS startups on the world map, died on Saturday. Gupta, who moved to the U.S. to pursue higher education in late 1960s, co-founded Integrated Systems, a software firm that was ultimately sold to Intel. After leaving the firm, Gupta began exploring investment opportunities.
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer proved that not all holidays are as picture-perfect as they seem.