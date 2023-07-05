7 Florida teens to face charges after fiery crash, 15 vehicles stolen from auto body shop

Seven teens are expected to face charges after a fiery crash between two vehicles were among at least 15 vehicles stolen from an auto body shop Sunday, the Bradenton Police Department said Wednesday.

All of the teens are minors and under age 18. They face charges of motor vehicle theft,

Police say multiple people broke into a repair shop in the 700 block of 11th Ave. W. between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday, stealing the keys and removing cars from the shop,

Later that day, around 12:20 p.m., two of the stolen vehicles, a Ford Mustang and an Ford F-250 pickup truck, crashed at a neighborhood intersection in the 700 block of 12th Ave. W. The Mustang was engulfed in flames while the pickup truck rolled over on its side after striking the edge of a house’s roof.

A video of the crash was caught on camera and circulated online, showing the Ford Mustang speeding through a neighborhood and T-boning the F-250, striking it on its drivers side while onlookers watched in shock.

A juvenile driver, one of the four suspects already facing charges, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

He has since been released from the hospital and is being processed in a juvenile facility, BPD Public Information Officer Meredith Frameli told the Bradenton Herald on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, and driving without a driver’s license.

The second driver left the scene of the crash but has since been identified.

All 15 of the vehicles known to be missing from the auto body shop have been recovered, police say.

Anyone with information related to the case or these vehicles is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477. You can also make an anonymous tip at manateecrimestoppers.com