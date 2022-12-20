7 former Cypress Arrow K9 clients file lawsuit in wake of animal-cruelty allegations

A lawsuit has been filed against the now-closed Cypress Arrow K9 Academy and its owner and her daughter, Tina Frey and Victoria Brimer, over animal-cruelty allegations that resulted in arrests earlier this year.

Frey, 52, and Brimer, 22, were arrested Aug. 18 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey was arrested on a third charge Sept. 14.

The charges stem from an investigation started after a video went viral on social media showing what purportedly was abuse of dogs that had been sent to Frey's academy in Lena. People from across the country inundated the Sheriff's Office with calls about it.

Neither woman has been formally charged, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

The Town Talk has reached out to attorneys for Cypress Arrow for a response to the new lawsuit.

Central City attorney Lauren Ventrella filed the suit Monday afternoon in the 9th Judicial District Court on behalf of seven people, including one Rapides Parish resident. Four plaintiffs live in Texas, while two live outside Rapides.

All of the plaintiffs placed their dogs at Cypress Arrow at various times between late 2020 and into 2022.

The lawsuit contends all of the plaintiffs' dogs returned from the kennel "significantly underweight and otherwise unhealthy," as well as being mistreated, abused and harmed physically and mentally while there.

"All dogs of plaintiffs have irreparable damage that they cannot recover from. All dogs of plaintiffs either underwent remedial training to help attempt to undue (sic) the damages caused by the abusive care or are awaiting remedial assistance from trainers," the suit alleges. "Additionally, all dogs came back from the facility needing veterinary care as a result of their physical and mental injuries sustained under the care of defendants."

It alleges the academy, Frey and Brimer breached the contracts the plaintiffs signed and seeks the return of money they paid for the dogs' training. The lawsuit also mentions the emotional toll on the dogs' owners.

"All plaintiffs herein have suffered extreme emotional distress as a result of learning of the harm inflicted upon their dogs as well as witnessing horrific videos that depict the reckless and abusive conduct that their dogs undoubtedly underwent," it reads. "Specifically, their family pets have never been the same since leaving the facility and will never be the same again. Plaintiffs were thrust into the public eye as a result of the wanton and/or intentional conduct that went on at the facility and their family lives have been turned upside down."

It states the dogs "are no longer suitable" as family pets or service dogs.

Among other things the lawsuit states will be revealed later are that Frey and Brimer were responsible for using improper training techniques they knew or should have known would cause "unjustifiable pain and suffering" to the animals.

The lawsuit also seeks to recoup money for veterinary expenses, mental pain and suffering and other damages.

Ventrella, in a statement, thanked the public for its continued support.

"The filing of this suit is just another step toward getting justice for these families, human and fur-baby alike," she said. "While the suit names several victims, we still don’t know how many others may have been affected. As the judicial process progresses, we hope to learn additional information. Under Louisiana law, animals are generally treated as personal property, but this suit shows that the damage went much further than affecting the dogs alone. This presents a very unique case for the courts to decide, but I firmly trust in our justice system and I believe righteousness will prevail.”

