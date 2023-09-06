7 free and cheap things to do in Lake Norman: Street festival, movie night, Gospelfest

This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day, and detailed by Denise Casalez.

Friday, Sept. 8:

2nd Friday Street Festival in Cornelius

Location: 19725 Oak St, Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak St. Mill. Along with a live concert from The Goodnight Brothers Band, there will be food trucks, local sweets, live interactive art and more. You can bring your family along, too.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Lights, Camera, Birkdale: “The Princess and the Frog”

Location: Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Lights, camera, action: Join Birkdale Village for a movie night under the stars. Disney classic “The Princess and the Frog” will be showing. No outside food is permitted, but you can contact the concierge before 3 p.m. Saturday to place an order from a participating Birkdale restaurant and get your dinner delivered.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Gospelfest at Davidson Village Green

Location: 119 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Are you a fan of gospel music? Davidson Village Green is hosting live music every week. Bring your blankets or chairs and check out the live tunes from Gospelfest.

Monday, Sept. 11

Pay one last visit to Dressler’s Birkdale Village

Location: 8630 Lindholm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Dressler’s is closing its doors to make a switch to Fin & Fino — but you still have the opportunity to grab one last dinner. You can munch on appetizers like Pimento cheese with tomato jam for just $10, or dine on the French onion soup for $9.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Ghosts of Davidson Ghost Tour

Location: Starts at Davidson Green, 119 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Time: 9 p.m.

Cost: $15

Halloween is coming up soon, so why not get in the spooky spirit with a ghost tour by Ghosts of Davidson. On this 90-minute walk, you’ll learn about Davidson’s history, stories and ghosts. Be warned — there might be an extra guest on your tour.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Check out Bohemian Cattle Co.

Location: 8178 Island Point Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

Time: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Cost: Varies — dinner, disc golf, trails, other activities

Bohemian Cattle Co. is a restaurant and drinking establishment with a fun twist. Bohemian offers a family-friendly environment with activities like disc golf ($5 per person), gold panning, an activity field and fishing.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Iredell Senior Expo

Location: 215 N Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Free

The South Iredell Senior Center is hosting a Senior Expo where seniors can learn more about elder law, Medicare, senior living and more. There will be free health checks along with door prizes and giveaways, refreshments and the chance to talk to other seniors.

