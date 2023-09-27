7 free and cheap things to do in Lake Norman: live music, dog show, pumpkin picking

This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day, and detailed by Denise Casalez.

Friday, Sept. 29

Live Under the Oaks

Location: Sam Furr Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Want to listen to live tunes and get groovy? Live Under the Oaks is hosting a musical performance every Friday evening from now to the end of October. This week, join in on a concert experience from The Dropouts.

Movies in the Park in Huntersville

Location: 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Watch a movie under the stars at Veterans Park. Bring your blankets or chairs and watch the family classic “The Goonies” (1985) with your favorite snacks or a to-go pizza from Slice House.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Summit Coffee’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

Location: 128 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Time: 4-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate 25 years of Summit Coffee with an anniversary party filled with live music. Expect performances from Heidi and The River Down, Billy Jones and the Pocket and Cast Iron Filter.

Sunday, Oct. 1

23rd Annual All American Dog Show

Location: 17738 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Spend your Sunday afternoon with the cutest pups in Cornelius. The 23rd Annual All American Dog Show is happening with a Cornelius Police K-9 demonstration, Shelter Strut Kick-Off parade and fun dog contests that cost $10 to register.

Monday, Oct. 2

Monday Trivia at Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Lake Norman

Location: 19607 Statesville Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join Lucky Dog Bark every Monday starting at 7 p.m. for Drinkin’ N Thinkin’ Trivia. The trivia includes four rounds including General Knowledge, Music, True or False, Visual Quiz and a Final Bonus. It’s free to play, and the Top 3 teams take home prizes.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Mooresville Motorsports Celebration

Location: 215 N Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate at the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration with race cars, vintage hot rods, live music and food trucks. This festival celebrates America’s love for speed and features a classic car show and an exclusive exhibit.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Bunco at Eleven Lakes Brewing

Location: 10228 Bailey Rd #201, Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spend your Wednesday night playing Bunco at Eleven Lakes Brewing. There will be three tiers of prizes including Most Wins, Most Buncos and Most Losses.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Pumpkin picking at Carrigan Farms

Location: 1261 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115

Time: Varies, book online

Cost: $15 per person

Celebrate the fall season with pumpkin picking at Carrigan Farms. Each trip includes pumpkin picking and a hayride to the petting zoo. Make a reservation and plans to bring family, friends or your partner.

Visit Charlotte on the Cheap for an expanded list of things to do in the Lake Norman area, as well as a big list of things to do in the whole Charlotte region. You’ll find festivals, kids’ activities, date night ideas, art, trivia and much more.