7 Frisco ISD students arrested in connection to threats made toward local schools, police say

Seven students were arrested within the last week in connection to threats made toward local Frisco schools, authorities said.

“Our school resource officers, patrol officers and investigators spent countless hours investigating threats to school campuses around the Frisco Independent School District,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a written statement. “As a result, we arrested seven students and our ongoing investigations may lead to more arrests in the future. Among the arrests were middle school students who are learning a painful lesson at too young of an age.”

The police chief went on to add that the arrests not only take away opportunities for the children, but cause worry for parents, and “take time away from [school resource officers and their] mentoring and many positive interactions they have with our youth.”

In his news release, Shilson didn’t elaborate on the threats that were made, but took the opportunity to urge parents to have conversations with their children about the consequences of threats to local schools and its staff.

“This is not a game or contest for more likes or followers – school threats and threats to school staff are criminal. These criminal consequences are a price that we all pay,” Shilson said. “As we look to the New Year, we need to work together to be better and eliminate these threats to our campuses and school staff. This means, as students, you must convey to your classmates these threats are not funny or cool.”

The arrests came shortly after a TikTok video went viral threatening, and warning, schools of violence on Dec. 17. The video did not specify any specific districts or areas, but police departments and school districts across the country, including those in Naugatuck, Conn., Sudbury, Mass. and Los Angeles, were on high alert out of caution, according to a USA Today report.