7 with gang history arrested in Easton, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven people with current or past ties to gangs have been arrested after a search warrant was served on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they served a search warrant at a home and several travel trailers in the 6300 block of South Clara Avenue in Easton.

Detectives say this investigation was related to various property crimes.

Ultimately, authorities report the following seven people were arrested:

TOP L to R: L. Barnes, Dugan, Shelton, J. Barnes – BOTTOM L to R: Robertson, Raley, O’Brien

Timothy Dugan, 24, of Reedley

Jackson Barnes, 32, of Fresno

Louis Barnes, 34, of Fresno

Terry O’Brien, 36, of Fresno

William Raley, 41, of Fresno

Brandon Robertson, 44, of Coalinga

Sandra Shelton, 52, of Fresno

Deputies say some of the alleged charges include possession of stolen property, outstanding warrants, resisting arrest, illegal possession of firearms/ammunition, and violations of probation/parole.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact deputies at (559) 600-3111.

