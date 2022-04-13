7 graduate from Portsmouth Police Academy

Apr. 13—PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff's Office would like to announce and congratulate the employees who just graduated from the Portsmouth Police Academy.

In response to staffing shortages, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office and the Portsmouth Police Department partnered with each other to offer a joint police academy in Scioto County. This is the first time in both agencies' history where an in-house police academy has been offered.

The police academy featured certified seasoned instructors from both the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, Portsmouth Police Department, New Boston Police, and local Probation Departments. This police academy was recognized and sanctioned by the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy.

"There were many hurdles and difficulties in putting together this in house academy. This could not have happened without the great working relationship that Sheriff David Thoroughman and Chief Debby Brewer have created between their two agencies," The Portsmouth Police and Scioto County Sheriff's Department stated in a joint release. "Sgt. Andrew Dawes was the commander for the academy and did a fantastic job in scheduling the instructors and keeping this academy moving on a very fast pace. All local law enforcement agencies worked together to make this academy a successful undertaking."

"Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer shared their appreciation to all officers and deputies who instructed in the academy. We would also like to extend our thanks to Portsmouth City Schools and Valley Local School for the use of their outdoor tracks and facilities," The departments stated in the release. "Through these community partnerships, both agencies were able to quickly hire and train seven new law enforcement officers to serve the citizens of Scioto County."

Those who graduated from the academy include Tyler Messer -Portsmouth Police, Nicholas Adkin-Portsmouth Police, Charles Krekele -Portsmouth Police, Joshua Gullett-Portsmouth Police, Alicia Yelley — Scioto County Sheriff's Office, Megan Carver — Scioto County Sheriff's Office and Alicia Underwood — Scioto County Sheriff's Office.