7 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Nobody Talks About

It's hard to believe given how violently stocks sold off last quarter, but most corners of the market are already optimistically priced again. The Standard & Poor's 500-stock index is just 6% below its all-time highs and trades at a sky-high price-to-sales ratio of 2.1.

It's the same story in the income space. After topping out late last year, rising bond prices have clipped bond yields. As recently as late October, the 10-year Treasury yielded 3.2%. Today, it yields less than 2.7%. And most of the larger "bond substitutes" among large-cap dividend stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) don't yield much better.

If you want a respectable yield, you must hunt for it among smaller names that Wall Street tends to overlook. It's not for the faint of heart; small-cap stocks have less research coverage and tend to be more volatile.

But with this increased volatility comes the possibility of vastly better returns. A study by Dimensional Fund Research covering 1926-2016 found that small-cap value stocks returned 15.2% per year on average, nearly 50% better than the 10.3% returned by the S&P 500. This is consistent with work by professors Eugene Fama and Kenneth French and others who have explored the "small cap anomaly."

"Searching for high-quality value stocks in the small-cap space is a tried and true method that works over time," says John Del Vecchio, co-manager of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE). "It doesn't work every year or in every market. But over time, the numbers speak for themselves."

Here are seven solid, mostly smaller, dividend stocks that are off the radars of most investors, both professionals and individuals alike. Expect higher-than-normal volatility, but all pay high enough dividends - between roughly 5% and 12% - to make that additional risk worth taking.

Market value: $2.0 billion

Dividend yield: 10.5%

We'll start with Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR, $15.97), a small mortgage REIT with a market cap of about $1.8 billion. Invesco Mortgage Capital, for instance, runs a portfolio of primarily residential mortgage-backed securities (both with and without U.S. government guarantees) and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

This may be a relatively small mortgage REIT, but it has been publicly traded since 2009 and has managed to survive and thrive in one of the more complex and difficult interest-rate environments in history.

At their core, mortgage REITs are not much different than banks. Their basic business model is to borrow cheaper, lend the money out at a higher rate and profit from the spread. That gets to be a lot more difficult when the yield curve is flattish and there is a lot of competition for high-quality mortgage assets. Yet Invesco Mortgage has managed to keep its dividend steady or even grow it since 2016. Today's payout is lower than it was during the REIT's early years, but that is to be expected as yields on mortgage assets have fallen over the past decade.

IVR trades at a slight discount to book value and sports a dividend yield of more than 10%. Not too bad in a world where the 10-year Treasury yields less than 3%.

Market value: $3.7 billion

Dividend yield: 9.2%

Up next is Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC, $43.67), an infrastructure firm with a diverse portfolio including everything from oil and gas terminals to aircraft de-icing facilities. It's a collection of gritty industrial assets that have little in common other than that they all throw off a healthy stream of recurring cash flow.

Macquarie Infrastructure is more mid-cap than small-cap, as its market value is near $4 billion. But it's still small enough to be off the radar of most investors.

This is particularly true after what happened about a year ago. Macquarie Infrastructure took some of its energy terminals temporarily offline to repurpose them. Being conservative, management decided to temporarily reduce the dividend by about 31%, too, but they telegraphed the cut very poorly and investors didn't take it well. As a result, the share price dropped more than 40%.

MIC has recovered from its lows, but the stock still is well below its levels of a year ago, and it yields a very attractive 9.2%. Many investors are wary of this stock right now after getting burned by the dividend cut. But that creates a fantastic opportunity for the independent-minded investor looking for a substantial yield.