7 Holiday Gift Ideas From ‘Shark Tank’ Companies

Since 2009, fledgling startups pitching their businesses on the hit series “Shark Tank” have gone on to create innovative products designed to meet the needs of countless Americans. Some of these products are so popular they’re often fixtures on holiday wish lists.

If you’re doing some last-minute holiday shopping or want to gift someone special in your life with a unique present, selecting a gift from former “Shark Tank” contestants may be your best bet.

Check out these holiday gift ideas from “Shark Tank” companies.

Copper Cow Best Brews Latte Sampler

Price: $18

Who doesn’t love a coffee-themed gift, especially one that doesn’t require the assistance of a coffee pot or an espresso machine to brew? Copper Cow Coffee was first introduced on “Shark Tank” in 2021 by company founder and CEO Debbie Wei Mullin. The company’s mission is to make high-quality Vietnamese coffee accessible to everyone, using 100% natural ingredients.

Coffee enthusiasts can make delicious lattes at home using everything included in the Best Brews Latte Sampler. A sampling of five favorite single-serve pour over coffee flavors are included along with single-serve creamers. Add hot water to the prefilled single-serve coffee filters and you can make a pour over in 90 seconds.

Rapid Ramen Cooker

Price: $9.99

Those with college students or busy families on their holiday wish lists may consider the Rapid Ramen Cooker as a holiday gift this year. With over 2 million sold, the Rapid Ramen Cooker allows you to heat and eat perfect ramen noodles in the microwave in three minutes.

It’s even possible to fight inflation using the Rapid Ramen Cooker. According to the Rapid Ramen Cooker website, cooking ramen noodles on a stovetop takes 12 minutes — six to boil water and six to fully cook the noodles. If you frequently use a gas range, you may even be able to save some money on your gas bill.

The Comfy Sweatshirt

Price: $49.99

What if there was a sweatshirt you could wear that was also a blanket? Great news: This product exists from The Comfy.

Billed as the blanket you can wear, The Comfy Original is a cozy blanket and sweatshirt with an attached hoodie. Give it to anyone in your life who could use an extra bit of warmth and coziness.

Boarderie Cheese & Charcuterie Boards

Price: Depends on the board. A Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board is $129.

This is a great gift idea for employers or bosses who would like to treat team members to fancy charcuterie boards.

What makes Boarderie unique is it’s the first company in the world to ship completely pre-arranged artisan cheese and charcuterie boards across the United States. You don’t need to worry about assembling the board. Boarderie includes artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates in the box. Everything is skillfully arranged on the keepsake Acacia wood board so there is minimum set-up required and the board is ready to serve. A bamboo cutlery kit is also included.

Wondry Mango Passion Spritz Wine

Price: $26

Whether you’re looking for a wine pairing to go with a gifted charcuterie board or just want to give a bottle on its own, take libations to the next level with one of Wondry’s cocktail wines.

Mango Passion Spritz is just one of several Wondry cocktail wine flavors. Others include Peach In Peace and Watermelon Rosé. Wondry founders Whitney and Chaz Gates are on a mission to reimagine the wine experience with #allwinswelcomed from starter to sommelier. With every Wondry purchase, a donation is made to underrepresented entrepreneurs who are helping bring these communities closer toward unity and inclusion.

Memory Foam Travel HoodiePillow

Price: $39.99

These are not your typical travel pillows. The HoodiePillow fulfills four core functions. It has an oversized hood, giving you the ability to accommodate wearing headphones. You can block out light and take a nap on the go using the premium strings. There’s double stitching in each HoodiePillow for long-lasting comfort.

Oh, and they are super comfy. Like you might want to gift it with The Comfy Sweatshirt for peak cozy vibes. The frequent traveler on your wish list will thank you for one.

Drop Stop — The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler

Price: $24.99

You know the car seat gap in your car? Chances are you have dropped a lot of things down there. Phones, keys and food — all susceptible victims to the seat gap.

The Drop Stop Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler fits right around the seatbelt. It fits any size seat gap and moves back and forth with the seat so you don’t have to worry about dropping anything through the cracks. Make it a white elephant present for the office gift exchange or give it to a driver in your life.

