7 Home Decor Sales We’re Excited About This Week

One of the greatest perks of being a Clever editor is that it’s our job to shop. We’re constantly Googling and pinning and window-shopping IRL, and that means there’s always a new chair or vase or wallpaper we’re obsessing over. But the thing is, we’re not made of money, so sales are our best friends. Just as we’re forever adding stuff to our shopping carts, we’re also taking note of major discounts, special promos, and 15-percent-off coupons so that we can snag expensive stuff at bargain prices. We know you don’t have hours in your day to document these things (you’ve got a life to live), and that’s where we come in: We’re spreading the love with a short list of home products we’re super excited to see on sale. Shop now or regret it later!

Architectural Digest may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.

Through April 16

Photo: Courtesy of 2Modern More

Limited time only

Photo: Courtesy of Anthropologie More

Through June 3

Photo: Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond More

Limited time only

Photo: Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop More

Limited time only