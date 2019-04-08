7 Home Decor Sales We’re Excited About This Week

Lindsey Mather

One of the greatest perks of being a Clever editor is that it’s our job to shop. We’re constantly Googling and pinning and window-shopping IRL, and that means there’s always a new chair or vase or wallpaper we’re obsessing over. But the thing is, we’re not made of money, so sales are our best friends. Just as we’re forever adding stuff to our shopping carts, we’re also taking note of major discounts, special promos, and 15-percent-off coupons so that we can snag expensive stuff at bargain prices. We know you don’t have hours in your day to document these things (you’ve got a life to live), and that’s where we come in: We’re spreading the love with a short list of home products we’re super excited to see on sale. Shop now or regret it later!

2Modern: 15% off Fermob outdoor furniture, lighting, and decor

Through April 16

Time to whip that outdoor space into shape with some new seating. SHOP NOW: Set of 2 Bistro Chairs by Fermob, from $197 $232, 2modern.com
Anthropologie: Extra 25% off sale items

Limited time only

When a strong, graphic print meets pretty pastels. SHOP NOW: Tufted Bajorna Rug by Anthropologie, from $150 $248, anthropologie.com
Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to $150 off Shark Vacuums

Through June 3

The best cleaning method is making a robot do it for you. SHOP NOW: Shark Ion™ Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 with Wi-Fi by Shark, $348 $500, bedbathandbeyond.com
Finnish Design Shop: Up to 50% off hundreds of items

Limited time only

A bag clamp and coffee scoop in one, in our beloved plywood to boot. SHOP NOW: Kapu Coffee Scoop and Bag Closer by Hile, $12 $21, finnishdesignshop.com
Joybird: 25% off select items

Limited time only

This armchair's slatted back gives it a retro feel. SHOP NOW: Collins Chair by Joybird, $712 $949, joybird.com
Pier1: 20% off planters

Through May 6

Take your houseplants to new heights (literally) with a couple of these elevated planters. SHOP NOW: Matte Black Planter with Stand by Pier 1, from $8 $10, pier1.com
West Elm: 20% off dinnerware, serveware, flatware, and more

Limited time only

A little color-blocking goes a long way. SHOP NOW: Pastel Speckle Mug by West Elm, $8 $10, westelm.com
