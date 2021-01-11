7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

Dan Avery
  • <strong>Designed by Tadao Ando (Tokyo)</strong><br> <strong>Asking price: $7,211,192</strong>
  • <strong>Designed by David Adjaye (London)</strong><br> <strong>Asking price: $8,681,715</strong>
  • <strong>Designed by Richard Neutra (Palm Springs, California)</strong><br> <strong>Asking price: $25 million</strong>
  • <strong>Designed by: Robert A.M. Stern (San Francisco)</strong><br> <strong>Asking price: $7.1 million</strong>
  • <strong>Designed by William Pedersen (Shelter Island, New York)</strong> <br> <strong>Asking price: $8,495,000</strong>
  • <strong>Designed by Antti Lovag (Théoule-sur-Mer, France)</strong><br> <strong>Price: Available upon request</strong>
  • <strong>I.M. Pei (New York City)</strong><br> <strong>Asking price: $8 million</strong>
Designed by Tadao Ando (Tokyo)
Asking price: $7,211,192

Built in 1990, this three-story home on a corner lot in Tokyo’s affluent Setagaya Ward is indicative of Tadao Ando’s predilection for exposed concrete and inventive use of natural light and space. Made of reinforced concrete, the circular 5,433-square-foot property is divided into three levels: a 3,055-square-foot ground floor, a 1,972-square-foot second floor and a 407-square-foot top floor.

According to the listing with Sotheby’s International Realty, the house has seven bedrooms and space for a boutique/atelier. The floors are independent but connect via an enclosed rear courtyard, where a Japanese cherry tree (or sakura) is visible from all living areas.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

