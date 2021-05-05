7 Homes for Sale with Jaw-Dropping Staircases

The Week

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd welcomed a son, Kingston, in September, and he's celebrating his first Star Wars day in style. Lourd, who appeared in two Star Wars films herself, shared photos on Instagram of Kingston watching his late grandmother in her iconic role as Princess Leia to mark May 4th. Of course, he also dressed for the day, donning a knit hat resembling Princess Leia's bun hairstyle, and a onesie with her character's face on it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) Though he may not understand the plot yet, Kingston is clearly well on his way to becoming the franchise's biggest fan. May the fourth be with you, Kingston! More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' actHouse Republican Lauren Boebert says Facebook 'will pay the price' after Trump ban upheldThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket